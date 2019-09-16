The 10 Best Concerts of the Week: Cure for Paranoia, Baptist Generals, Pharmakon and More

If you're on a budget, which, unless you're Mark Cuban or Bill Gates, is pretty much all of us, this list of shows is for you. Seeing one of these top-notch local acts like Paul Slavens & Friends and Cure for Paranoia, as well as bigger bands like Iron Maiden won't cost more than about $45, if we're rounding up. In fact, almost half of these shows are free, so there's no excuse for staying in all week. Do yourself a favor, get out of the house and catch one of these shows.

Paul Slavens & Friends

9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Dan's Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St., Denton, free

Like on most Mondays, the spontaneous song generator, DJ and Ten Hands frontman Paul Slavens will take the stage at Dan’s Silverleaf. Slavens writes and performs songs on the spot, improvising about whatever comes to mind. Song title suggestions get thrown at him from the crowd and he just runs with them. Attendees might hear songs about escaping the spiraling vortex of Ikea, robot children or whatever else they can think of. If this isn’t part of your Monday music routine by now, it should be. Jacob Vaughn



Jason Bucklin Trio

9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept 17, at The Balcony Club, 1825 Abrams Road, free

When Jason Bucklin isn’t teaching guitar and bass lessons, like he’s done for most of his life, he’s usually onstage with his jazz trio at The Balcony Club. In teaching guitar and bass, including master classes at the University of North Texas, Bucklin has grown an appreciation and passion for all kinds of music. But jazz was his first love. Bucklin used to play with Café Noir, the Dallas-based sextet, but every Tuesday, at least from now until sometime in December, Bucklin hits The Balcony Club stage with his trio for a night of jazz. And, it’s free. Go see the Jason Bucklin Trio while you still can. Jacob Vaughn

Senses Fail

8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill, 10261 Technology Blvd. E, $18.50 at eventbrite.com

Post-hardcore band Senses Fail joined the scene in the early 2000s with Let It Enfold You, an album catchy and edgy enough to earn plenty of praise in the post-hardcore world. These days, only one original member remains, lead singer Buddy Nielse, but Senses Fail easily draws in crowds nonetheless. The band released its seventh full-length studio album, If There Is A Light, It Will Find You, last year. Just months later, at the start of 2019, in an interview with Alternative Press, Nielse dropped what he believes will be the name of the band's next album. He says he thinks it will be called Hell is in Your Head. So, stay on the lookout for news on a new album and make sure to catch the band at Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill this Thursday. Senses Fail will share the stage with Hot Mulligan and Yours Truly. Diamond Rodrigue

Cure for Paranoia

11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at The Common Table, 2917 Fairmount St., free

The award-winning Deep Ellum hip-hop soul band Cure for Paranoia has helped take the historic neighborhood worldwide. The group, made up of Tomahawk Jones, Jay Analogue, Stanley Francisko and Cameron McCloud, left their hometown seeking shelter from a rumored deadly scourge that would destroy the planet. The end of the world didn’t happen, but the birth of their band did. Since then, the group has taken home several Dallas Observer Music Awards and played at three of Erykah Badu’s Birthday Bashes. Their aggressive funk fusion will bounce off the walls of the Uptown Dallas spot The Common table this Friday. You won't want to miss it. Jacob Vaughn

Stereolab

8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at The Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Avenue, sold out

Self-described as "space-age, bachelor pad music," Stereolab has been shattering genres and expectations since 1990. With trance-like beats, pulsating synthesizers and hypnotically resonant tones, the group has weathered changing musical fads, breakups and the tragic death of a longtime member. The fact that they are still going strong is a testament to their magnetic will and their dedication to the craft. With 11 studio albums, close to two dozen EPs, and a bevy of soundtrack, art installation and compilation appearances, the quartet has multitudes of material from which to draw a set list. The rarity of their Texas appearances should draw a sizable crowd of loyalists to Saturday's Granada show. However, should you find yourself an intrigued novice to their sound, don't worry — the vibes and communal harmony provided should have you humming along within a few minutes of the show's start. Jeff Strowe

Iron Maiden

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Dos Equis Pavilion, 3839 S. Fitzhugh Ave., $39.50 at livenation.com

Just about any metal head worth their salt is bound to own and treasure at least one piece of Eddie-emblazed Iron Maiden merch. The band is practically required listening even nearly half a century after forming. At 61, lead singer Bruce Dickinson can belt out classics like “Fear of the Dark” and “Run to the Hills” as well as anyone could reasonably expect. Yet despite the added gravel to his voice, the band is backed by a triple-guitar setup provided by longtime band members Dave Murray, Janick Gers and Adrian Smith. Originally formed on Christmas Day by the band’s founder and sole original member, Steve Harris, Iron Maiden was on the forefront of the 1970s “New Wave of British Heavy Metal” and subsequently helped give birth to the rise of trash metal acts such as Slayer and Metallica over on this side of the pond. This legendary band is worth seeing live even if only to say you did. The fact that Iron Maiden can still kick ass is just gravy. Nicholas Bostick

Baptist Generals

9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Dan's Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St., $15 at danssilverleaf.com

Stroll the streets of Denton's downtown square on any given night, and you'll hear plenty of live music from buskers with guitar cases propped open in hopes of passersby throwing in a few coins ... dollar bills if they're lucky. They're not all great musicians, some are even bad, but a few really stand out and you wonder how they aren't booked at clubs yet. Flash back 20 years ago to Denton's Fry Street District, and The Baptist Generals — one of Denton's most talented and successful indie rock bands — took to these concrete stages in their early days, with not much more than the hope of earning some beer money. Two critically successful full-length albums later, and a signature of approval from the indie record label Sub Pop, the Generals, led by Chris Flemmons, proved that their musical prowess stretches far beyond those sidewalks. Celebrating 20 years of music making, the band — which also includes Ten Hands' frontman Paul Slavens and former drummer for St. Vincent Jeff Ryan — are on a three-gig Texas tour. Catch them at their home bar Dan's Silverleaf on Saturday. Diamond Rodrigue

Tiger Army

8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Canton Hall, 2727 Canton St., $26.50 at ticketfly.com

Get ready to do the psychobilly stomp, because Tiger Army has released their new album Retrofuture, and they're kicking the supporting tour off in Texas with Dallas as the third stop. Since 1996, Tiger Army has been mixing rockabilly music with punk rock, producing a sound that can be as soft and romantic as it is dark and mysterious. Released after a near decade-long hiatus that saw lead singer Nick 13 releasing a country album, the band's 2016 release, V •••, displayed a lot of the band's softer side. Their second album on Rise Records released on Friday, Retrofuture, shows a return to the band's early days on Hellcat Records when there was a lot more stomping than swaying. Tiger Army is touring with fellow Los Angeles band SadGirl, a band known for blending Motor City soul with Pacific Northwest surf rock to create a vintage sound with a modern twist. It's sure to be a night of nostalgia. David Fletcher

Pharmakon

9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at The Nines, 2911 Main St., $12 at eventbrite.com

Pharmakon, aka New Yorker Margaret Chardiet, renders ugliness and hellish noise as something at once beautiful, all consuming, tremendously complex, yet viscerally uncomplicated. Countless themes are implied in her music — from physical and emotional abuse and the fragile nature of human existence to the oppression of the female body — but the effect is immediate, almost simple. Through swells of static, industrial chaos, pummeling percussion, and pained roars, screams and howls, the often painful but always fascinating wrinkles of human experience are communicated more directly than any other band could. Sifting through the more forceful moments of acts like Throbbing Gristle and Swans and then updating them with today’s tech and the nuances of the contemporary political climate, Pharmakon’s art carves out fresh perspectives from the aesthetic echoes of the past. Suffering never felt so good. Jonathan Patrick

Revelers Hall Band

2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23, at Revelers Hall, 412 N. Bishop Ave., free

Every Saturday and Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m., the Revelers Hall Band makes a not-so-subtle stop at their home venue. The six-piece brass band packs a punch that is near impossible to stand still against. The band embodies what Revelers Hall co-owner Jason Roberts and music director Kevin Butler want to get out of all the performers at the venue. It's acoustic, and they play real pianos and upright basses, instead of electric. Even if the power goes out, the Revelers Hall Band will keep the show going. The band can also be heard accompanying other acts booked at the venue throughout the week. Jacob Vaughn