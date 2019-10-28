The 10 Best Concerts of the Week: Screaming Females, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Jade Bird and More

From R&B to doom metal, there is no shortage of variety in this week's concerts. The Screaming Females kick off the week at Club Dada. The same night, Summer Walker will be giving Deep Ellum a dose of R&B at The Bomb Factory. On Thursday, you can choose between Melvins at Trees and Jade Bird at Granada Theater. Then, this weekend in Dallas, you can see Ray Wylie Hubbard, Mountain of Smoke, The Chameleons Vox or The California Honeydrops. But, if you're over in Denton on Saturday, you'll want to be at Dan's Silverleaf for Rock Lottery 18. Whatever you decide, it'll be one hell of a week.

Screaming Females

7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Club Dada, 2720 Elm St., $13-$15 at eventbrite.com

New Jersey DIY rock band Screaming Females is touring in support of the release of the compilation Singles Too on Don Giovanni Records. Standing at just 5-foot-2, Marissa Paternoster — the band's heavy alto singer and extraordinary guitarist — wields one of the most commanding of presences in the modern music world. Known for their ability to keep the crowd moving for an entire set, Screaming Females are certain to make a Monday night show worth every bit of your while. Joining them on this stretch of the tour will be Wisconsin's little bit country, little bit rock 'n' soul act DUSK, and also local support from Denton punk rockers Kira Jari and Fort Worth grunge-gazers Trauma Ray. It is sure to be a night of eclectic music for even the most discerning of music fans. If nothing else, do yourself a favor and look up Screaming Females' cover of Taylor Swift's "Shake it Off." David Fletcher

Summer Walker

8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at The Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., $39.50

When it comes to record releases, it sure takes a mighty effort to topple Beyoncé. Atlanta native Summer Walker has certainly achieved that peak, though, with the release of her debut record Over It. According to reports from Billboard, the release debuted at No. 2 on their 200 chart with the equivalent of 134,000 album units. That's a feat that bests Beyoncé's Lemonade for the biggest streaming week of all time for a female R&B album. Walker's out on the initial U.S. stages of her First and Last Tour and the venues — as evidenced by her local appearance at The Bomb Factory — are only getting larger and larger for a precocious talent who only a year ago released her debut mixtape. Head down to Deep Ellum on Monday night to get a feel for the commotion. Jeff Strowe

Jason Bucklin Trio

9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at The Balcony Club, 1825 Abrams Road, free

When Jason Bucklin isn’t teaching guitar and bass lessons, like he’s done for most of his life, he’s usually onstage with his jazz trio at The Balcony Club. In teaching guitar and bass, including master classes at the University of North Texas, Bucklin has grown an appreciation and passion for all kinds of music. But jazz was his first love. Bucklin used to play with Café Noir, the Dallas-based sextet, but every Tuesday, at least from now until sometime in December, Bucklin hits The Balcony Club stage with his trio for a night of jazz. And, it’s free. Go see the Jason Bucklin Trio while you still can. Jacob Vaughn

Melvins

8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Trees, 2709 Elm St., $25 at axs.com

Grunge, punk, metal, sludge, stoner rock — however you describe the Melvins' music, it's been undeniably influential to many successful bands since the '80s. And it's been equally as exploratory, even crossing into electronic and dark ambient on some albums. But above all, the Washington-born band has played thumping rock 'n' roll music through over 30 releases in its 33-year career. Seattle bands like Nirvana and Soundgarden are said to have been inspired by the Melvins' sludgy sound. The band's latest album's title, 2018's Pinkus Abortion Technician, was taken from the Butthole Surfers' Locust Abortion Technician, and recorded with the help of said band's bass player, Jeff Pinkus. The Melvins are on a massive 10-week U.S. tour this fall with Red Kross, which Melvin members Dale Crover and Steven McDonald also play in, and the band is slated to release a vinyl reissue of the 1999 albums The Maggot and The Bootlicker later this year. Diamond Rodrigue

Jade Bird

7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave., $18 at prekindle.com

Jade Bird is a 20-year-old indie-pop darling from England whose music is inspired by universal feelings of love and what it means to be young. Inspired at an early age by Bob Dylan and Neil Young, Bird found her folksy roots with her grandmother's old acoustic guitar. With a five-piece EP behind her, Bird's first full-length album, Jade Bird, was released in April this year. Diamond Victoria

Ray Wylie Hubbard

8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave., $20-$41 at prekindle.com

Ray Wylie Hubbard has never been part of the mainstream, but he likes it that way, and it's served him well so far. The Texas country singer-songwriter, now in his 70s, got his start about 40 years ago but didn't see major critical acclaim until sometime in the '90s. Hubbard explores themes of mortality on his latest LP, Tell the Devil I'm Gettin' There as Fast as I Can, with his son Lucas lending a hand on guitar. Diamond Rodrigue

Rock Lottery

9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Dan's Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St., Denton, $15-$25 at prekindle.com

The premise behind Rock Lottery is simple: Luck of the draw places 25 talented area musicians from different styles and genres into five new bands, each tasked with naming their new groups, and spending the day writing and practicing three to four original songs (only one cover allowed), which the bands then perform for all in attendance. For more than 20 years, in cities across the U.S. (Rock Lottery has official sister events in Brooklyn, Los Angeles and Seattle), tradition dictates that drummers have drawn the names of their four new bandmates out of a hat. The Good/Bad Art Collective pulled off the first Rock Lottery at Denton’s now-defunct The Argo in February 1997. This year marks the 18th Rock Lottery and benefits KUZU 92.9 FM. Attendees can just show up to watch the often hilariously named bands perform at 9:30 p.m. (doors at 8:30), but $5 more offers attendees access to the full Rock Lottery experience at the morning’s selection ceremony and breakfast at 9:30 a.m. While the idea is simple, Rock Lottery creates collaborations among musicians that continue to have long-term cool side effects. Daniel Rodrigue

Mountain of Smoke

8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Double Wide, 3510 Commerce St., $7 prekindle.com

Dallas doom metal outfit Mountain of Smoke will be debuting its new four-piece lineup at Double Wide on Saturday night with the support of Rosegarden Funeral Party, Doomfall and Revan. The show will be the first time we see the band with new guitarist Kyle Shutt, who hails from the longstanding Austin metal band The Sword. Shutt is the second new member to be added to the band after Alex Johnson joined last year, adding the depth of pedal steel and synth sounds to Mountain of Smoke's classic drum and bass lineup. Singer and bassist Brooks Willhoite has said that the set for Saturday's show will feature the bulk of the songs from their new, sci-fi themed album Endless Night. The band's new single, "The Weeping Spine," is a guitar-wailing, hard-slamming track that might just be their heaviest yet. Come out and see why Mountain of Smoke were nominated for Best Metal/Hardcore Act in the 2019 Dallas Observer Music Awards. David Fletcher

Chameleons Vox

7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Three Links, 2704 Elm St., $20 at eventbrite.com

Landing somewhere between Morrissey and David Bowie by way of Ian Curtis, the Chameleons Vox represents the continuations of perhaps one of the most underappreciated English post-punk outfits. Former vocalist and bass player of the Chameleons, Mark Burgess, will make his first trip to Texas since 2015 for an intimate bar show that will surely favor the nearly 60-year-old’s brand of gloomy crooning. After forming in 1981, in-band fighting and the death of then-manager Tony Fletcher ensured that the band wouldn’t survive the decade, even after releasing a trio of well-received albums. A short-lived reformation at the turn of the millennium hardly lasted three years before Burgess and the band’s founding drummer, John Lever, created the Chameleons Vox. Lever died in March 2017, and Burgess now carries the band’s torch alone, with as much verve and skill as he had in his youth. Despite the lack of stateside recognition, Chameleons Vox is a band that any fan of the genre would be foolish to pass up, especially considering the setting. Nicholas Bostick

The California Honeydrops

8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Deep Ellum Art Co., 3200 Commerce St., $15 at prekindle.com

Over a decade ago, The California Honeydrops got their start busking around subway stations all over the Bay Area. It's a particularly intimidating way to forge a path ahead of the music world, but as attested by acts like Old Crow Medicine Show, busking can be a golden ticket to the big-time. While not at Old Crow levels of fame yet, the quintet from the Golden State is hurtling toward bigger and better things. With a jolly and upbeat collection of ragtime ditties and acoustic shuffles, they veer from swinging dance-alongs to mournful ballads with equal aplomb. Bring a keen ear and a pair of dancing shoes and you might eventually get to say you saw them back before they outgrew the neighborhood haunts. Jeff Strowe