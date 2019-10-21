The 10 Best Concerts of the Week: Tyler, the Creator, Sum 41, Rosegarden Funeral Party and More

If you're looking to get jazzed, this is the week for you. The fusion jazz band The Funky Knuckles will kick off the week at Three Links in Dallas. Then, you'll have to hop over to Commerce Street on Tuesday for The Free Loaders if you want that swing to keep on coming. If you get to Dallas early enough that night, you can get double for nothing and see the Jason Bucklin Trio at The Balcony Club. To cap off your week of jazz, head over to Revelers Hall for the restaurant-venue's in-house band. But if jazz isn't quite your thing, you can always catch Sum 41 at Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill, Tyler, the Creator at The Theatre at Grand Prairie, Marilyn Manson at Dos Equis Pavilion and many others.

The Funky Knuckles

9:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Three Links, 2704 Elm St., free

If The Funky Knuckles aren’t a part of your weekly jazz intake, they should be. The Funky Knuckles have been together for nearly seven years. The fusion jazz band released an album called Meta-Musica in 2014 that climbed to No. 1 on iTunes’ jazz charts the first day of its release. Individually, the knuckles are all seasoned players who’ve worked with superstars such as Beyoncé, Erykah Badu, Chrisette Michele, Talib Kweli, Puff Daddy and the Polyphonic Spree. H. Drew Blackburn

Paul Slavens & Friends

9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Dan's Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St., Denton, free

Like on most Mondays, the spontaneous song generator, DJ and Ten Hands frontman Paul Slavens will take the stage at Dan’s Silverleaf. Slavens writes and performs songs on the spot, improvising about whatever comes to mind. Song-title suggestions get thrown at him from the crowd and he just runs with them. Attendees might hear songs about escaping the spiraling vortex of Ikea, robot children or whatever else they can think of. If this isn’t part of your Monday music routine by now, it should be. Jacob Vaughn

The Free Loaders

7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at The Free Man Cajun Cafe & Lounge, 2626-2630 Commerce St., free

If a movie was made about The Free Man, a Deep Ellum Cajun restaurant and live music venue, the soundtrack would consist of songs by one band: The Free Loaders. Luckily, a three-piece variation of the band plays at the venue every Tuesday, so there, you don’t have to wait for the movie to come out to hear its killer soundtrack. Just hop over to The Free Man on a Tuesday evening, order a po' boy and listen to frontman and venue owner John Jay Myers slam on his drums and bark into the microphone with keys and stand-up bass behind him. Jacob Vaughn

Sum 41

7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill, 10261 Technology Blvd. E., $31 at eventbrite.com

If you're in your early 30s and had even a hint of teenage angst in high school, you probably listened to Sum 41's 2001 debut album All Killer No Filler. The pop-punk band from Canada won the hearts of those who wanted to rebel — but maybe not past their bedtime. It seems Sum 41 has grown right alongside its earliest fans, as made evident by the band's seventh studio album Order in Decline. It's a little harder and heavier than previous albums and reflects today's growing political and social unrest. Diamond Rodrigue

Jason Bucklin Trio

9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at The Balcony Club, 1825 Abrams Road, free

When Jason Bucklin isn’t teaching guitar and bass lessons, like he’s done for most of his life, he’s usually onstage with his jazz trio at The Balcony Club. In teaching guitar and bass, including master classes at the University of North Texas, Bucklin has grown an appreciation and passion for all kinds of music. But jazz was his first love. Bucklin used to play with Café Noir, the Dallas-based sextet, but every Tuesday, at least from now until sometime in December, Bucklin hits The Balcony Club stage with his trio for a night of jazz. And, it’s free. Go see the Jason Bucklin Trio while you still can. Jacob Vaughn

Tyler, the Creator

7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at The Theatre at Grand Prairie, 1001 Performance Place, Grand Prairie, $45 at axs.com

It might have taken a minute, but Tyler, The Creator has finally matured into the artist foreshadowed by his early years of raw talent. Before, energy and juvenile charm ruled his raps; now, nuance and emotive brilliance take center stage. People often speak of a millennial sadness, a vague but detectable despondency that seems to burden today’s young in ways that never existed before. Fed on irony, snickering cynicism and sometimes gross candor, Tyler channels this unease and gives it a voice. It might not always be pleasant, but it’s significant and remarkable to hear. Jonathan Patrick

Rosegarden Funeral Party

9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Three Links, 2704 Elm St., $13 at seetickets.us

The members of Rosegarden Funeral Party reportedly won’t be in Texas too much longer, so you’ll want to catch them whenever you can. Rosegarden Funeral Party sounds like they were pulled out of the ’80s, but with every release they put out, and with every show played, they become bigger than the era itself. Rosegarden Funeral Party will share the stage at Three Links with punk bands ACTORS and Sevit. Jacob Vaughn

97.1 The Eagle Pres. Freakers’ Ball 2019

4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Dos Equis Pavilion, 3839 S. Fitzhugh Ave., $25 at livenation.com

After suffering seemingly grievous wounds at the hands of a falling stage prop, the accident-prone shock-rocker, Marilyn Manson, will finally be making up for his canceled appearance at the 2017 iteration of the Freakers’ Ball. At first blush it would seem this ball won’t pack quite the punch, considering the likes of Mastodon, In This Moment and Beartooth were on that same bill in 2017. Instead the world’s best Alice Cooper impersonator will be joined onstage by fellow beloved '90s acts Bush and Filter. Mid-2000s alt-metal group, 10 Years, and the Palestine, Texas natives, Blacktop Mojo, will round out the bill. And that is what makes this show truly interesting. The order of the lineup will take audiences on an eclectic walk from the present to the past of alternative rock and metal. The lineup is in reverse chronological order, and while that was likely unintended, it adds an oddly meta wrinkle to a freaky enough concert. Nicholas Bostick

Jade Nickol

9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Armoury D.E., 2714 Elm St., free

Back in June, local singer-songwriter Jade Nickol released her debut EP Murphy’s Law after putting out her second single "Marijuana and Gin." The single and the EP starkly contrast with Nickol's first release “Best Friends,” in which she tried her hand at country music. In May, Nickol told the Observer that she tried to wipe the internet clean of "Best Friends," frustrated with the initial direction she tried to take her music. "Marijuana and Gin" marked a new beginning for Nickol's music career, in which she wants to write songs that are more true to herself. Nickol will share the stage at Armoury D.E. with Nashville artist Caleb Caudle. Jacob Vaughn

Revelers Hall Band

2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Revelers Hall, 412 N. Bishop Ave., free

Every Saturday and Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m., the Revelers Hall Band makes a not-so-subtle stop at their home venue. The six-piece brass band packs a punch that is near impossible to stand still against. The band embodies what Revelers Hall co-owner Jason Roberts and music director Kevin Butler want to get out of all the performers at the venue. It's acoustic, and they play real pianos and upright basses, instead of electric. Even if the power goes out, the Revelers Hall Band will keep the show going. The band can also be heard accompanying other acts booked at the venue throughout the week. Jacob Vaughn