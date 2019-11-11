The 10 Best Concerts of the Week: Matt and Kim, Cautious Clay, The Roomsounds and More

It's going to be a busy week for North Texas concertgoers. Miami-based garage rockers (with psych, punk and surf influences) Jacuzzi Boys are taking over Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios in Denton with some local favorites on the bill. The same night in Dallas, Matt and Kim will take the stage at The Bomb Factory to celebrate their 10th year of music. The 17-member hip-hop boy band Brockhampton will be at the same venue on Thursday night. Then, this weekend you can catch Youngstown, Ohio, act, The Building, and 33-year-old rapper Kevin Gates in Deep Ellum, as well as Slobberbone at The Granada Theater, and many others.

Jacuzzi Boys

8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, 411 E. Sycamore St., Denton, $10 at prekindle.com

With a trio as tight as Gabriel Alcala on guitars and vocals, Diego Monasterios on drums and Danny Gonzales on bass, it takes only a few spins of Jacuzzi Boys’ singles and LPs to get why the Miami-based band’s brand of garage rock with psych, punk and surf influences has so much appeal. Jacuzzi Boys first blipped onto many of our radars following an endorsement by the "Godfather of Punk," Iggy Pop. For a band that admittedly wouldn’t exist without his influence as a solo performer and as frontman of proto-punk band The Stooges, one imagines watching from the stage as a punk rock icon like Iggy danced shirtless to their set at Sweat Records in Miami would be hard to top for frontman Alcala and his bandmates, but then Pop name-dropped Jacuzzi Boys in an interview and the Boys were invited to open for Iggy. The stacked Monday night bill also features New York-based psych-shoegaze rocker Shana Falana, as well as Dallas’ Loafers and Denton’s The Sheets. Daniel Rodrigue

The Funky Knuckles

9:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Three Links, 2704 Elm St., free

If The Funky Knuckles aren’t a part of your weekly jazz intake, they should be. The Funky Knuckles have been together for nearly seven years. The fusion jazz band released an album called Meta-Musica in 2014 that climbed to No. 1 on iTunes’ jazz charts the first day of its release. Individually, the Knuckles are all seasoned players who’ve worked with superstars such as Beyoncé, Erykah Badu, Chrisette Michele, Talib Kweli, Puff Daddy and the Polyphonic Spree. H. Drew Blackburn

Matt and Kim

7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at The Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., $30 at axs.com

The longtime couple and indie darlings Matt and Kim are returning to Dallas, and they’re celebrating a decade of their music. Matt Johnson and Kim Schifino released their sixth album, Almost Everyday, last year. The title track is notably personal on an album that looks to touch on the inner workings of Matt and Kim more than any other. They’re known for putting on free-flowing shows that quickly devolve into mass parties and hark back to their early days playing Brooklyn lofts. Other songs on the record like “Happy if You’re Happy” and “Forever” pack enough energy to blow any household fuse. While “Happy if You’re Happy” comes off a little sprightly, it’s inspired by Kim’s difficult recovery after tearing her ACL at a show in Mexico, which comes as close to a true love song as the duo ever has. “Forever,” a collab with Blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus and punk band SWMRS, is a different beast entirely, showing a more visceral side of the group. The time to jump on the Matt and Kim bandwagon is here and now. Nicholas Bostick

Brockhampton

8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at The Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., $39-$225 at axs.com

Brockhampton is a 17-member hip-hop boy band and a constant, swirling pool of creative energy. It has an iron-sharpens-iron philosophy; the artists, producers, designers and web developers who make up Brockhampton push each other forward. Founding member Kevin Abstract, a 20-year-old Corpus Christi native, helped Brockhampton develop a loyal internet fan base this year by pushing themes of insecurity, anxiety and self-loathing to the forefront of the band’s music. Tyler, the Creator is a fan, and TV channel Viceland even gave Brockhampton its own show. Mikel Galicia

The Building with Heather Woods Broderick

8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Three Links, 2704 Elm St., $14

The Building is the project of Youngstown, Ohio, native Anthony LaMarca, a multifaceted instrumentalist who has toured with some pretty big heavyweights on the indie scene, including local hero Annie Clark. Serving most recently as the guitarist in The War on Drugs, LaMarca has used the downtime between that band's releases to spend some time on the road in support of his recently released album, Petra. It's a melancholic yet buoyant collection of songs that focuses on life's triumphs, travails and challenges. These were experiences and feelings faced head on by LaMarca as he battled a recurrence of multiple myeloma while completing the album. While it's always fun to see side players step out on their own, The Building's songs can hold their own alongside some of the leading lights he's played alongside. Jeff Strowe

Kevin Gates

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at The Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., $43.50 at thebombfactory.com

Kevin Gates was marked out by the system as a bad apple before he was hardly out of his tweens, but looking at the now 33-year-old rapper's career trajectory, it seems nothing could be further from the truth. With 16 mixtapes and just off a sophomore album and EP that both released this year — whether he’s in jail or out —nothing has seemingly deterred Gates from using his time productively. I’m Him was first teased in January 2018 after the “2 Phones” rapper was freshly paroled for a 2013 gun charge and released this September, to become Gates' fourth Billboard 22 top-10 album to date. Tracks like “Betta For You” and “Walls Talking” perhaps lack the instant recognition that his biggest hits have been able to achieve. However, they paint a picture of a thoroughly modern rapper, one honest and insightful enough to dwell on his failures and turn them into a component of his success rather than a hindrance to it. Just don’t try to grab him when he’s onstage at The Bomb Factory; he will kick you. Nicholas Bostick

Slobberbone with Gear Daddies

8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave., $22-$30

If you've kicked around North Texas long enough, you already know that when Denton band Slobberbone plays a gig, you set aside your evening plans and show up. From the band's early days in the early '90s of playing at liquor stores for free beer, to Friday night's show at The Granada Theater, Slobberbone has certainly come a long way. The band's first album, a self-released LP titled Crow Pot Pie in 1995, caught the attention of Austin-based indie label Doolittle Records, and from there Slobberbone released a second album before transitioning to Nashville-based New West Records for their highly acclaimed full-length album Everything You Thought Was Right Was Wrong Today in 2000. Their last studio album, 2002's Slippage, saw the end of Slobberbone, at least as far as any new musical output goes, but in 2016, New West released a "creative retrospective" of Slobberbone's greatest hits. Diamond Rodrigue

The Roomsounds

9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Main at South Side, 1002 S. Main St., Fort Worth, $10 at prekindle.com

The Roomsounds may originally be from Connecticut, but they settled in Dallas a few years ago to immerse themselves in a rootsy-er, bluesy-er musical atmosphere. And after doing so, the five-piece roots rock band fit right in, hosting some of the best house shows and parties as well. Reminiscent of the rock 'n' roll of yesteryear, The Roomsounds, with their long, flowing hair and an affinity for Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, embrace nostalgia but not without adding their own unique flavor to traditional Southern and roots rock music. The band's last album, 2016's sophomore release Elm St., was recorded at Muscle Shoals' FAME Studios. The Roomsounds recently released a new single, "Take Me As I Am," off their forthcoming junior album. The band will share the stage with the Taylor Young Band and Cut Throat Finches. Diamond Rodrigue

Cautious Clay

8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave., $20-$42 at prekindle.com

One way for an up-and-coming artist to gauge when they are on the right track after quitting a day job to take a leap of faith and go all-in as a full-time singer-songwriter-musician-producer is for one of your sexiest sax tracks to get sampled on an internationally known pop star’s new album. And for singer and multi-instrumentalist Joshua Karpeh, who records and performs as Cautious Clay, it happened that his debut single, "Cold War" was sampled on the track "London Boy" on Taylor Swift's latest full-length release, Lover — the fastest-selling and best-selling album of 2019. The 26-year-old Karpeh was one of a few outside writers credited on Swift’s seventh album. Karpeh’s now only the second-ever recording artist to be “interpolated” on a Swift track (with Right Said Fred’s “I’m Too Sexy” being the other), according to Rolling Stone. After moving from his native Ohio, the New York-based Karpeh reportedly began playing music as a child before studying jazz at George Washington University in D.C. Catch the Cautious Clay–Complex Tour at an intimate venue, because the next time Karpeh returns, it’ll likely be a much larger venue. Daniel Rodrigue

KNON's Tougher Than A Texas Tornado Metal Benefit

1-10 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at Haltom Theater, 5601 Belknap St., Haltom City, $10-$25 at eventbrite.com

On Oct. 20, nine tornadoes blew through North Texas, causing upward of $60 million in damage. Among the many businesses that were destroyed in the wake of the catastrophic storm, KNON-FM came to its knees in the middle of Lee, Spicoli and Lew's Reckless Rock Radio show. The building located at 11311 N. Central Expressway suffered extensive structural damage, losing its roof alongside air-conditioning ducts, smashed windows and blown-out doors. The cost of moving to a temporary station and rebuilding the studio will be at least $60,000. While the station has been supported by listeners and events around North Texas, Sunday's Heavy Metal benefit presented by KNON and Texas Metal Connection aims to raise money for the station in the best way possible — boldly stating that they are here, and they will rock you like a, well, tornado. Eighteen bands will play the all-day festival, including Lament Configuration, In Search Of Sight and Trespassers. People who wish to purchase VIP tickets will be gifted a Reckless Rock Radio CD. David Fletcher