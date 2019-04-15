The 10 Best Concerts of the Week: Joan Baez, Com Truise and More

That line of mopeds that's likely to form outside Three Links this week won't be a Vespa convention. It's the fifth annual Ska by Skawest, a two-day celebration of all things ska starting Friday and including Denton favorite Madaline. If your skanking days are long behind you, Joan Baez stops through the AT&T Performing Arts Center as part of her farewell tour, and Com Truise finishes out the week at Trees with music off his upcoming album Persuasion System.

DMX

8 p.m. Monday, April 15 at House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., 214-978-2583, $30-$49.50

DMX has had his share of ups and downs throughout his 20-plus years in the music business. The New York rapper gained popularity in the early '90s after having already served two prison sentences. Pairing plenty of street credibility with charismatic live performances, DMX teamed up with the likes of Ja Rule and Jay Z back in his earlier days, and in the late '90s and early aughts we heard party anthems like "Party Up (Up in Here)" and "X Gon' Give It to Ya." Tonight's show at House of Blues sees DMX on supervised release since January, thanks to a one-year prison sentence for felony tax evasion. Diamond Rodrigue

Whitesnake

7 p.m. Monday, April 15 at The Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., $48 at ticketfly.com

With album titles like Come an’ Get It, Ready an’ Willing and Slide It In, it shouldn’t be any surprise that Whitesnake is still going strong in 2019. Technical issues delayed the band’s Flesh & Blood Tour last year, but the kinks have been worked out and now some of America’s most veteran hard rockers are touring the country once more. The tour comes in support of Whitesnake’s first album since their 2015 release The Purple Album. That record featured covers from lead singer David Coverdale’s time with Deep Purple. Flesh & Blood, however, is shaping up to be chock-full of original material from the iconic band. Mainly written during Coverdale’s time convalescing after knee surgery, early tracks off the new release show a band that’s still rockin’ and rollin’, despite arthritis, old age and the cumulative effects of decades on the road. So dust off that Tawny Kitaen wig and knock’em dead, kid. It’s good to feel young. Nicholas Bostick

Snow Patrol

8 p.m. Thursday, April 18 at South Side Ballroom, 1135 S. Lamar St. Suite 101, 214-421-2021, $35

No doubt best known for their 2006 hit song “Chasing Cars,” which was featured in the season 2 finale of Grey’s Anatomy, Snow Patrol has gone through some rough patches in the last decade. Their latest album, Wildness, released in 2018, is partly inspired by frontman Gary Lightbody’s struggles with alcoholism, depression, writer’s block and his father’s failing health. Yet it’s been difficult for critics to connect to Lightbody’s message. The album was successful enough to reach No. 2 on the U.K.’s Official Charts Company album list, and die-hards will no doubt point to tracks such as “Don’t Give In” and “What if This is All the Love You Get” as signs of the band’s continued health. But in all honesty, Snow Patrol sounds more like U2 these days. That for sure might be right up anyone’s alley, but in a period when Lightbody should be his loudest, he comes off more toned down and high-pitch than ever. They might play old stuff, though, and that’s always a treat. Listen to Songs for Polarbears. NB

Cream

7 p.m. Friday, April 19 at House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., 214-978-2583, $27-$55

Psychedelic rock trio Cream existed only for a little under three years, but in that time, it brought together some of the best names in blues and rock. Formed in 1966, Cream was one of, if not the, first supergroup and featured Eric Clapton, Jack Bruce and Ginger Baker. The band gained commercial popularity before real critical acclaim, and its catalog of music included collaborations with George Harrison and other prominent songwriters at the time. Cream was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1993 and received a Grammy Award for lifetime achievement in 2006. They are on a 50th anniversary tour — sadly, without Bruce, who passed away in 2014. DR

Maren Morris

8 p.m. Friday, April 19 at The Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., sold out

With the release of her latest album, Girl, Arlington native Maren Morris is poised for a worldwide breakout. It's already been a heady couple of years for her in the glow of notoriety from 2016's chart-topping country single, "My Church," and her collaboration with Zedd on the ubiquitous ear worm "The Middle." She's come a long way from the local sports bars and honky tonks that served as a crash course for the young singer with her eyes on the bigger prize. Now that she's made it, this sold-out, hometown tour stop should be the perfect place to properly send off Morris as one of our proud native exports. Jeff Strowe

Ska by Skawest

Friday and Saturday, April 19-20 at Three Links, 2704 Elm St., 2-Day, $25; Friday only, $18; Saturday only, $20

With 25 bands scheduled to pogo their way into Deep Ellum for Ska by Skawest, Madaline deserves some serious kudos. The Denton ska band founded and hosts this annual event, bringing together local, regional and touring ska and ska-influenced bands for a two-day, all-ages fest celebrating ska, punk, reggae, rocksteady, dancehall, two-tone, thirrd wave and other sub-genres of ska music. With such an impressive lineup, Ska by Skawest’s five-year anniversary event will likely draw rude boys and rude girls from across Texas, and the whole country. All-ages photographers take note: Unlike some other fests and events, at SkaFest photography is “allowed and encouraged.” Friday doors open at 5 p.m. and highlights include Denver’s Younger Than Neil, Salt Lake City’s The Gringos and Denton’s own The Holophonics. Saturday kicks off at 3 p.m. with Irrational Consumers and Chicago’s Nahuales Underground, as well as Austin’s brilliantly named and so-bad-it’s-good Hans Gruber & The Diehards. Madaline is scheduled to take the stage at 11 p.m. before Rude King and Matamoska close out the fest. Daniel Rodrigue

Avey Tare

8 p.m. Friday, April 19 at Club Dada, 2720 Elm St., tickets start at $17 at eventbrite.com

As a songwriter and guitar player for trailblazing experimental outfit Animal Collective, Avey Tare (aka David Portner) has helped craft some of the headiest psych and most original pop of the last two decades. His solo output moves in similar ways — haunting vocals and hypnotic percussion with an emphasis on texture and mood over structure — but is fundamentally different in its approach from Animal Collective's. Portner’s music has always been more insular and obfuscated than his collaborative work, fueled by interior philosophies never intended to be unwound. In Portner’s disorienting world, strummy folk textures, muted club beats and hallucinatory guitar playing rub shoulders with electronic accents both ethereal and shrapnel-like. The combination of genres and styles wouldn’t make much sense on paper, but with Avey Tare, the contrasting elements blend seamlessly — to enchanting effect. Jonathan Patrick

Zepparella

8 p.m. Friday, April 19 at Trees, 2709 Elm St., 214-741-1122, $15-$20

If you've ever wondered what Led Zeppelin would sound like through the voices, riffs and beats of four badass women, then you need to catch Zepparella live. This all-female Led Zeppelin tribute band is one of the best — and for good reason. Noelle, Gretchen, Angeline and Clementine bring the magic and intensity of the bluesy, psych rock band to life with their unique skills and interpretations. DR

Joan Baez

8 p.m. Friday, April 19 at Annette Strauss Square, 2100 Ross Ave., 844-321-5798, $120 and up

Back in the 1960s, Greenwich Village burst with singer-songwriters and poets like Bob Dylan and Allen Ginsburg. It was the era of political unrest and civil rights, and a time when young people shook the status quo. The Gaslight Cafe's stage, as well as several others, offered a home for many up-and-coming folk legends to strum and sing their own thoughts on the then-current state of affairs. One of these was Joan Baez, a New York native whose music included themes of social injustice and protest. She would go on to release 31 albums and become one of the most memorable artists of her time. These days, Baez has taken a break from regularly touring, and Friday night she'll just say "fare thee well" as she stops through Annette Strauss Square as part of her final tour. DR

Com Truise

8 p.m. Sunday, April 21 at Trees, 2709 Elm St., 214-741-1122, $21-$23

Seth Haley, known by his current persona, Com Truise (you may also know him as Sarin Sunday, SYSTM or Airliner), is an L.A.-based DJ and maker of all music electronic. His synth-heavy sound is a nod to the '80s. Along with his canon of remixes, he's released three full-length albums. A fourth, Persuasion System, is scheduled for release next month. DR