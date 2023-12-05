The Best Free and Cheap Dallas Concerts This Week: Dec. 5–11

Tuesday, Dec. 5 Singer Songwriter Night Hosted by Tyler McCollum

8:30 p.m., Magnolia Motor Lounge, 3005 Morton St., Fort Worth. Free



Singer-songwriter Tyler McCollum began playing guitar and writing at the age of 10 in his hometown of Conroe, Texas. More recently, he's become notable on the local music scene for his devotion to lyrics filled with stories and images, taking influence from Texas songwriters like Hayes Carll, Adam Carroll and Davin James. Every Tuesday night, McCollum plays along with other singer-songwriters on the stage of Magnolia Motor Lounge in Fort Worth.



Wednesday, Dec. 6 Hayden Miller

6 p.m., Fort Brewery, 2737 Tillar St., Fort Worth. Free



Former singer for The Frisky Disco and current guitarist for Dead Vinyl, singer-songwriter Hayden Miller is well known in local music circles. As a solo artist, Miller's work draws from many classic rock and R&B influences. On his latest album, BARTALK, Miller channels the pop rock heights of Billy Joel and Elton John. But as a longtime resident of Fort Worth, there is just a little bit of Western Swing in there that can't be helped.



Buffalo Nichols

8 p.m., Sundown at Granada, 3520 Greenville Ave. $15 at prekindle.com



From a young age, blues singer and guitarist Buffalo Nichols has been concerned with bringing blues music out of the past and pushing it into the future. Nichols honed his skills between the Baptist church and the Milwaukee bar scene, but after a long trip through West Africa and Europe, he began to experiment with the form and sound of blues music. On his new album, The Fatalist, the artist brings in instruments from around the world, giving the blues a global relevance.



Thursday, Dec. 7 Before the Molten Plains

7 p.m., The Wild Detectives, 314 W. Eighth St. $10 at eventbrite.com



For a second year, Rubber Gloves in Denton will host a two-day festival celebrating innovative and experimental music. The festival is kicking off with a pre-festival concert, Before the Molten Plains, in Oak Cliff. Saxophonist Zoh Amba will be in from New York to play the show with Dallas’s Aaron Gonzalez and Stefan Gonzalez of Yells At Eels. Guitar players New York's Sandy Ewen and Austin's Jonathan Horne will also meet up to play together again after many years.



Open Mike Eagle

7 p.m., Ruins, 2653 Commerce St. $17 at squadup.com



Originally from Chicago, rapper Open Mike Eagle was just a guy working odd jobs until he moved to LA and discovered Project Blowed, an open-mic workshop for underground hip-hop artists. From there, he formed the collective Thirsty Fish, among other projects. Open Mike Eagle released his first solo album in 2010 and has continued to release new work annually while also developing a stand-up comedy routine and hosting podcasts. His most recent album, Another Triumph of Ghetto Engineering, has received praise from critics for its smart and emotional lyrics.





Friday, Dec. 8 J. Hawkins & The Night Shift

8 p.m., Dan's Silverleaf, 103 N. Industrial St., Denton. $10+ at prekindle.com



J. Hawkins & The Night Shift can be seen around town playing with the likes of singer-songwriter Bryce Bangs and blues rock band Isaac Sloane & The Sound Brigade. This week, the band will play a headlining show in Denton with opening support from alt-rocker Daniel Markham and heavy grunge band Arenda Light. As for J. Hawkins & The Night Shift itself, it's hard to say. There isn't a whole lot out there about this band, but based on the jam sessions the band has posted on YouTube, we can say that this band is a lot of fun to watch.



Vintage Trouble

10 p.m. Billy Bob's, 2520 Rodeo Plaza, Fort Worth. $18+ at axs.com



Hollywood rhythm & blues band Vintage Trouble came together in Laurel Canyon in 2010. The area was once a hub of counterculture activity with residents Frank Zappa, Jim Morrison, Jackson Browne and dozens of others. The band came together in the same innovative spirit, reimagining mid-century soul music with modern recording techniques. They became an instant hit on the LA music scene and have since taken their act around the world. The band is currently touring in support of its June release, Heavy Hymnal.



Saturday, Dec. 9

Fu Mao

9 p.m., Double Wide, 3510 Commerce St. $12 at prekindle.com



Saturday night, Double Wide will present a night of rock 'n' roll, hosting a group of acts that embrace the genre at different decades of its formation. Danny Joseph, the London-born Dallas singer with '50s rock flowing through his veins, will be playing, as will the '80s rock-inspired band The Robot Bonfire. Dallas hard rock band Fu Mao closes out the evening with some major '70s vibes.



Eptic

10 p.m., Stereo Live, 2711 Storey Lane. $17 at eventbrite.com



Belgian DJ and record producer Eptic began his DJ career at age 19 and started to get noticed in the dubstep scene when he released his second EP, Like a Boss, in 2012. Eptic is probably best known for his 2016 EP, Overlord, which peaked at 22 on Billboard's Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart. He has gone on to collaborate with artists like DJ Snake, Jauz, Dillon Francis and, most recently, Marshmello and Three 6 Mafia's Juicy J on the song, "Hitta."



Sunday, Dec. 10

Temptress

8 p.m., Rubber Gloves, 411 E. Sycamore St., Denton. $10 at the door



Dallas' female-fronted, heavy psych-rock band Temptress plays Rubber Gloves in Denton on Sunday night, closing out an exciting year for the band. Temptress had not put out a new release since its self-titled, three-track demo in 2019, but behind the scenes the group was hard at work in the studio preparing a debut album for Metal Assault Records. That album, SEE, was finally released in March of this year and sent the band on a national tour. Opening will be doom metal band Destroyer of Light, heavy psych band Narcissist and grunge band Volume Creep.



N.R.A.

8 p.m., Rubber Gloves, 411 E. Sycamore St., Denton. $10 at the door



You read that right: Rubber Gloves will host two shows at the same time on Sunday night, and if tradition holds, there will likely be a discounted price for folks looking to attend both shows. Which show will be held inside and which will be outside is also usually a game-day decision. While Temptress headlines the heavy rock show, the punk show inside will be headlined by Houston punk band N.R.A. after sets from Fort Worth punk band Death Pact, Dallas noise punks Thyroids and underground rapper tinygxd.