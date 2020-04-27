10 Local Acts Livestreaming Concerts This Week

While we're all anxiously waiting to be able to go out again, it's easy to forget there are other things to look forward to — like the local livestreamed concerts you can catch every week right from home. While it is always worth it, for the time being, you don't have to sit in bumper-to-bumper traffic to see a good live show. Take advantage of this while you can.

Jack Barksdale

Jack Barksdale, the 12-year-old North Texas blues-rock musician, just can’t be stopped. He runs his own video web series, has shared the stage with Ray Wylie Hubbard and has performed all over North Texas. His musical journey began when he learned to perform “Give My Love to Rose” by Johnny Cash at 7 years old. When the Observer last spoke to Barksdale last year, he had just released his four-song EP Revival. Join Barksdale this Tuesday for a livestreamed performance. Any tips gathered during the show will benefit Fort Worth Creative Industry Relief Fund.

The Molly Ringwalds

There probably are not many things more ’80s than actress Molly Ringwald, so it is naturally the perfect name for a band covering the music of the decade. The New Orleans band covers artists ranging from Guns N' Roses to Queen. The band’s embodiment of the era, and wild onstage personae, have made them the go-to ’80s cover band. Catch them at Facebook.com/TheMollyRingwalds.

Not So Live Show

No Vacancy Booking based out of Garland is throwing a virtual music festival on its YouTube channel this Thursday featuring seven North Texas acts. These bands, including Revolution, Bittersweet, Daydream and several others, will come at you from living rooms across Dallas to help raise money for the North Texas Food Bank. The event is being dubbed the Not So Live Show.

Paul Slavens

If you didn’t get to see Paul Slavens take the stage at Dan’s Silverleaf as the Spontaneous Song Generator before everything was shut down because of COVID-19, don’t worry. You can still see Slavens do his thing from the comfort of your own home while you're social distancing. Slavens will write and perform songs on the spot, improvising about whatever comes to mind. The audience will throw song title suggestions to him from behind their screens, and he’ll just run with them. You might hear songs about escaping the spiraling vortex of Ikea, robot children or whatever else people can think of. Find him on Facebook.com/slavens.

Sophia Annello

18-year-old award-winning singer-songwriter Sophia Annello has been making waves since she started on her musical path about five years ago. Annello broke out with her debut EP Runaway in 2018, and the music video for the title track later surpassed 4 million views. Her latest singles, “Torn” and “17,” capture how the artist has grown over the years. You’ll want to keep track of Annello on her rise to greatness. She’ll be hitting the livestream this week, so be sure to tune in to Facebook.com/SophiaAnnelloMusic.

Opening Bell

The folks at Opening Bell Coffee are not letting a pandemic get them down. While you can't go to the venue this Tuesday to hear some primo local talent, you can hop on to the shop's Instagram page for its now-virtual open mic. Owner Pascale Hall, musician and open mic host Steve Jackson, as well as Rangers broadcaster Eric Nadel are all putting in the work to maintain the shop's reputation of having the longest-running open mic night in Dallas. Tickets are $5 and every buck helps keep the place from going out of business. Find @openingbellcoffee on Instagram to tune in.

Vaudevylle

The DFW band Vaudevylle considers itself to be the "Paramore of country music." Members of the female-fronted quartet banded together back in 2013 and have been playing shows and writing and recording music ever since. Over the years, the group has shared the stage with acts like Hunter Hayes, Billy Ray Cyrus, Pat Green and many others. Vaudevylle has been taking time during the pandemic to work on new material, but you can catch this band on the rise right from behind your screen this week. They'll be taking the stage at Lava Cantina in The Colony for a livestreamed performance. The show will be broadcast free on the venue's Facebook, but tips are encouraged.

Van Full of Nuns

The pop-punk supergroup Van Full of Nuns is being brought to a screen near you this Friday. They'll be doing a livestreamed performance at Sharky's Bar & Grill for a virtual pop-punk night. The show is free and will be broadcast on the venue's Facebook page, but donations are encouraged. Money raised from the virtual event will go toward the United States Bartenders' Guild (USBG) COVID-19 relief grants. So, if you hop on this livestream on Friday and you have a few bucks to spare, you can catch a badass show and help out people working in the service industry at the same time.

Shelley Carrol Quartet

One of the baddest jazz groups in the business, the Shelley Carrol Quartet, will take over Revelers Hall's livestream this Friday. Carrol comes from a family of gospel singers and musicians. At a young age, he found himself in the famous Boys Choir of Houston. Later, Carrol picked up the saxophone and began learning from the likes of Arnett Cobb and Don Wilkerson from The Texas Tenors. Carrol attended the University of North Texas and landed a spot in the Grammy-nominated One O’Clock Lab Band ... and the rest is history.

Rhett Miller

Old 97's singer Rhett Miller is bringing live performances to his fans through the website StageIt.com. His first foray into the livestreaming realm was not long ago. The stream is set up for pay-what-you-can donations and a live chat. There are only two rules for people who want to view Miller as he performs from his office in the basement of his New York Hudson Valley home: no stage diving and no flash photography.