Music News: Daniel Caesar, White Denim and Madeon Travel Our Way

As the Fourth of July rolls by, our area heat index reaches its peak. As you're cooling off at the pool, in the air conditioning or submerged in a bucket of ice, take a look at some new concert announcements with acts that will soon be passing through our neck of the woods.

Canadian R&B and soul youngster Daniel Caesar has had a good go of it this year: He's won a Grammy and has recruited heavy-hitters like Pharrell and John Mayer to join him on his latest LP, Case Study 01 . Catch him live on Sept. 1, as he performs at South Side Ballroom. Tickets are on sale July 5.

