Venue Apologizes for Rapper Auntie AJ's 'Fuck White People' Onstage Rant

Danny Gallagher | June 25, 2021 | 12:22pm
Won't somebody please think about the white children?
CSA Images
On Tuesday, a video surfaced on Twitter of rapper Auntie AJ performing at The Haltom Theater in Haltom City, and some white people really didn't like it.

Auntie AJ was one of the opening acts for rapper Mike Jones on the Tuesday Haltom Theater show and his set included his song "Fuck White People."

The 13-second video posted on Twitter by Kristy Tortrakul @KristyTortraku1 just shows the unidentified performer chanting the chorus to a crowd both on the stage and in the audience. Tortrakul posted the video on Wednesday with a tag to FOX4 and the question, "Why don't y'all report on this. #racism."

The venue then issued a statement on Thursday apologizing for the performer's choice of words and promised a full refund to "anyone who was offended."

The following day, the Haltom Theater's managing partner Chaz Buchanan posted a response on his Facebook page identical to the one on The Haltom Theater's Facebook page apologizing for the performer (whom they did not name), who "said something evil against white people."

Buchanan said the "one individual" would not be allowed to perform at the venue and promised that refunds were given to anyone who was offended by the chant.

"I do apologize again and take full responsibility for what happens at the Haltom," Buchanan wrote. "In the future we will act faster to cut the audio if an act crosses the line."

Facebook screenshot by Danny Gallagher

The apology post sparked a wave of white-hot outrage in the comments on both Facebook pages.

"Unfortunately this is happening all across the mass media and all these woke jackasses which are a lot of people I know," wrote Joe Spector on the theater's Facebook page. "Racism is racism."

Apparently, this isn't the first time someone has tried to cut AJ's mic during this song. A copy of the "Fuck White People" track uploaded to a SoundCloud page includes a caption that reads, "This a reupload just in case the other gets taken down. Don't take this song to heart btw."

Keep the Dallas Observer Free... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Dallas with no paywalls.

 
Danny Gallagher has been a regular contributor to the Dallas Observer since 2014. He has also written features, essays and stories for MTV, the Chicago Tribune, Maxim, Cracked, Mental_Floss, The Week, CNET and The Onion AV Club.

