The Dallas Concerts We’re Looking Forward To in 2020

Sturgill Simpson performed at The Bomb Factory in May 2016. We can't wait to see him again.

Do you have your calendar ready? A new year means a new slate of shows, and thanks to some local favorites and exciting returners, the new decade will get off to a promising start. As expected, a succession of stadium headliners will roll through town for big ticket shows at the American Airlines Center, and some of those artists even made this list. But we’re just as excited to see some lesser-known critical darlings stop in Dallas.

Here are some of the shows we look forward to seeing in 2020:

Big Freedia and The Suffers Jan. 16, House of Blues

In two decades of artistry, Big Easy bounce musician Big Freedia has amassed an admirable following and a Rolodex of collaborators that includes Kesha, Sia and RuPaul. Nevertheless, it feels like her best days are still ahead of her, and like she is on the cusp of her most exciting work yet. That, coupled with her talent for thrilling audiences with high-energy shows, makes her and her show ones to watch in 2020.

Rex Orange County Feb. 21, The Bomb Factory

Despite the divisive critical reaction to his latest album, Rex remains one of the most exciting artists. His persistent normality only makes him more intriguing, and the stripped-down nature of his live performances makes you feel as if you are in a cramped bedroom watching him belt out tunes with nothing more than a keyboard and his enthusiasm.

Erykah Badu Feb. 22, The Bomb Factory

Has she ever disappointed us? No. Call it unabashed fandom or a simple case of being loyal to the soil, but we’ll never stop stanning Queen Badu of Dallas. This show will sate our appetites as we wait patiently for that much-rumored sixth album.

Brittany Howard March 26, McFarlin Auditorium

Before 2019, Howard was best known as the powerful voice and lyricist leading Alabama Shakes. Then came Jaime, her debut solo release and one of the most critically acclaimed albums of the year. The record was a soulful tour de force that combined everything we love about Southern rockers Alabama Shakes with Howard’s penchant for tunes that merge funk, blues and jazz. Her performance at McFarlin will be a must-see.

Sturgill Simpson March 27, American Airlines Center

The last decade saw the country crooner transform from the kind of little-known artist you relish telling your friends about, to the kind of wildly popular artist who needs the seat capacity afforded by the AAC. Somehow, Simpson has retained the innate cool factor that helped him stand out in the first place. That is a credit to his lasting star appeal, and his insistence on tearing up everything that has worked for him previously and trying something new with each successive album. No one quite knows what Simpson will do next, and that’s half the fun.

Lake Street Dive May 8, Majestic Theatre

An eclectic mix of classic pop, swing jazz and Southern rock, this Boston-born band has flown under the radar for the better part of 15 years. They are worth seeing if for no other reason than to catch lead singer Rachael Price live. Price has been one of the band’s constants throughout their decade and a half of permutations and experimentation, and her voice is the glue that makes all that genre-bending work.

Tame Impala July 24, American Airlines Center

Tame Impala’s psychedelic sound could be the background to a night of debauchery at the club, or the soundtrack to a night spent alone and ruminating on the ruins of society. In short, he may be the consummate musician of our time, a constantly evolving artist who uses technology to make music that reflects on how technology has driven us apart. Kevin Parker’s live shows relish that collision, providing a high-powered production that thrills you to accompany lyrics that make you think.