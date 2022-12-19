The Polyphonic Spree's 19th Annual Christmas Show Was a Confetti-Filled Extravaganza

Chris Penn, Tim DeLaughter and the Polyphonic Spree hosted their annual pre-Christmas extravaganza and variety show on Saturday. Now in its 19th year, the event is filled with music, Christmas shenanigans, novelty acts and entertainers of all stripes. At around 10 p.m., the little ones are off to bed, the Spree change robes and a rock and roll show closes out the evening.
The English word confetti is adopted from the Italian confectionery of the same name, which was a small sweet traditionally thrown during carnivals.
Mike Brooks
Confetti: Small bits or streamers of brightly colored paper made for throwing (as at weddings).
Mike Brooks
Christmas, Polyphonic Spree-style.
Mike Brooks
It's such a large show and such an offbeat presentation that it's hard to believe next year will be the 20th anniversary. And, yes, tickets are already on sale. As Tim pointed out, kids from those early show are now returning as adults, some with children of their own. It's an odd metaphor for the cycle of life, but there you go.
Kids on stage stare longingly at all the confetti in the seats.
Mike Brooks
Singing is fun and all, but can we get back to the confetti?
Mike Brooks
I can't find the confetti!
Mike Brooks
The show may have music, costumes, animals and contortionists, but for children the star of the show continues to be the endless confetti blasts and the laissez-faire, free-range governance of its use by the smaller members of the audience. Confetti is everywhere and gets everywhere. If you attend, you will be finding it for months at the strangest of times and in the most surprising places. Believe me.
Growing up with the Polyphonic Spree.
Mike Brooks
I don't mean to harp about the confetti. Ha ha, get it?
Mike Brooks
Enjoy the photos from this year's edition.
Tim, explaining the history of confetti.
Mike Brooks
Amazing. Not confetti, but amazing.
Mike Brooks
Tilda Grace is one of the performers we have seen grow up through the Christmas show. Confetti had to be cleared for this part of the show.
Mike Brooks
The Travoltas are always fun.
Mike Brooks
Paul Slavens sings about public school.
Mike Brooks
Jumping over confetti!
Mike Brooks
Poppy Xander of the Polyphonic Spree.
Mike Brooks
Nick Earl of the Polyphonic Spree.
Mike Brooks
Wait, confetti and balloons?
Mike Brooks
Pulling back the curtain on the confetti machine.
Mike Brooks
Nick Earl got us into Christmas on Saturday night.
Mike Brooks
The Polyphonic Spree angels.
Mike Brooks
The white keys are hard to find under all that confetti.
Mike Brooks
The Polyphonic Spree got festive as ever.
Mike Brooks
Did the original little drummer boy have this many tattoos?
Mike Brooks
We killed it. Mark Pirro of the Polyphonic Spree.
Mike Brooks
Christmas exploded at The Majestic Theatre.
Mike Brooks
Can there be too much confetti?
Mike Brooks