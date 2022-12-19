The Polyphonic Spree's 19th Annual Christmas Show Was a Confetti-Filled Extravaganza

click to enlarge The English word confetti is adopted from the Italian confectionery of the same name, which was a small sweet traditionally thrown during carnivals. Mike Brooks

click to enlarge Confetti: Small bits or streamers of brightly colored paper made for throwing (as at weddings). Mike Brooks

click to enlarge Christmas, Polyphonic Spree-style. Mike Brooks

click to enlarge Kids on stage stare longingly at all the confetti in the seats. Mike Brooks

click to enlarge Singing is fun and all, but can we get back to the confetti? Mike Brooks

click to enlarge I can't find the confetti! Mike Brooks

click to enlarge Growing up with the Polyphonic Spree. Mike Brooks

click to enlarge I don't mean to harp about the confetti. Ha ha, get it? Mike Brooks

click to enlarge Tim, explaining the history of confetti. Mike Brooks

click to enlarge Amazing. Not confetti, but amazing. Mike Brooks

click to enlarge Tilda Grace is one of the performers we have seen grow up through the Christmas show. Confetti had to be cleared for this part of the show. Mike Brooks

click to enlarge The Travoltas are always fun. Mike Brooks

click to enlarge Paul Slavens sings about public school. Mike Brooks

click to enlarge Jumping over confetti! Mike Brooks

click to enlarge Poppy Xander of the Polyphonic Spree. Mike Brooks

click to enlarge Nick Earl of the Polyphonic Spree. Mike Brooks

click to enlarge Wait, confetti and balloons? Mike Brooks

click to enlarge Pulling back the curtain on the confetti machine. Mike Brooks

click to enlarge Nick Earl got us into Christmas on Saturday night. Mike Brooks

click to enlarge The Polyphonic Spree angels. Mike Brooks

click to enlarge The white keys are hard to find under all that confetti. Mike Brooks

click to enlarge The Polyphonic Spree got festive as ever. Mike Brooks

click to enlarge Did the original little drummer boy have this many tattoos? Mike Brooks

click to enlarge We killed it. Mark Pirro of the Polyphonic Spree. Mike Brooks

click to enlarge Christmas exploded at The Majestic Theatre. Mike Brooks

click to enlarge Can there be too much confetti? Mike Brooks

Chris Penn, Tim DeLaughter and the Polyphonic Spree hosted their annual pre-Christmas extravaganza and variety show on Saturday. Now in its 19th year, the event is filled with music, Christmas shenanigans, novelty acts and entertainers of all stripes. At around 10 p.m., the little ones are off to bed, the Spree change robes and a rock and roll show closes out the evening.It's such a large show and such an offbeat presentation that it's hard to believe next year will be the 20th anniversary. And, yes, tickets are already on sale. As Tim pointed out, kids from those early show are now returning as adults, some with children of their own. It's an odd metaphor for the cycle of life, but there you go.The show may have music, costumes, animals and contortionists, but for children the star of the show continues to be the endless confetti blasts and the laissez-faire, free-range governance of its use by the smaller members of the audience. Confetti is everywhere and gets everywhere. If you attend, you will be finding it for months at the strangest of times and in the most surprising places. Believe me.Enjoy the photos from this year's edition.