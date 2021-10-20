Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

DFW Music News

The Rustic Dallas Raised More Than $500,000 for Charity With a Ryan Bingham Show

October 20, 2021 4:00AM

Ryan Bingham performing in Nashville in 2016.
Ryan Bingham performing in Nashville in 2016. Rick Diamond/Getty
Last Thursday, musician Ryan Bingham performed for the 22nd Rise Roundup at The Rustic in Dallas. Aside from offering a live performance from the multi-genre singer and songwriter, the event raised over $500,000 for charity.

Rise Roundup is an annual event hosted by the Touchdown Club, a nonprofit organization that works to raise charitable donations specifically for the Ashford Rise School of Dallas, an early childhood education program for children ages 6 months to 6 years with disabilities such as Down syndrome.

Down syndrome is the most common chromosomal condition in the U.S., with about 6,000 babies born with the condition each year, according to the CDC.

All proceeds from the Rise Roundup, where tickets started at $150, were donated to the school.

Related Stories

I support

Dallas Observer
Dallas Observer
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.
Support Us


The Rustic is known for its casual atmosphere and live music shows, while offering “farm-fresh” homestyle food. In the past few years, the music venue has expanded, opening locations in San Antonio and two in Houston. Founder Kyle Noonan said it’s important for the venue to support local community organizations, which is why it hosted the Rise Roundup.

“It’s extremely important for us to support organizations throughout our community, which is why we’re honored and thrilled to have been the hosting venue for this incredible event.” –The Rustic founder Kyle Noonan

tweet this

“It’s extremely important for us to support organizations throughout our community, which is why we’re honored and thrilled to have been the hosting venue for this incredible event,” Noonan said in a press release. “Ashford Rise is a life-changing organization that delivers high-quality, comprehensive education and therapy to students during their formative years. If you’re looking for a local organization to support, definitely check out The Ashford Rise School of Dallas.”

The venue will also host a canned food drive during November. Those who donate at least one can of food to the drive will receive a $10 gift card they can redeem on their next visit to The Rustic — although there’s no promise Ryan Bingham will be performing next time you go.

If you’re looking to donate more than a can of food, the drive will also accept monetary donations. All proceeds will be donated to the North Texas Food Bank.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation