The Rustic Dallas Raised More Than $500,000 for Charity With a Ryan Bingham Show

Last Thursday, musician Ryan Bingham performed for the 22nd Rise Roundup at The Rustic in Dallas. Aside from offering a live performance from the multi-genre singer and songwriter, the event raised over $500,000 for charity.Rise Roundup is an annual event hosted by the Touchdown Club, a nonprofit organization that works to raise charitable donations specifically for the Ashford Rise School of Dallas, an early childhood education program for children ages 6 months to 6 years with disabilities such as Down syndrome.Down syndrome is the most common chromosomal condition in the U.S., with about 6,000 babies born with the condition each year, according to the CDC.All proceeds from the Rise Roundup, where tickets started at $150, were donated to the school.The Rustic is known for its casual atmosphere and live music shows, while offering “farm-fresh” homestyle food. In the past few years, the music venue has expanded, opening locations in San Antonio and two in Houston. Founder Kyle Noonan said it’s important for the venue to support local community organizations, which is why it hosted the Rise Roundup.“It’s extremely important for us to support organizations throughout our community, which is why we’re honored and thrilled to have been the hosting venue for this incredible event,” Noonan said in a press release. “Ashford Rise is a life-changing organization that delivers high-quality, comprehensive education and therapy to students during their formative years. If you’re looking for a local organization to support, definitely check out The Ashford Rise School of Dallas.”The venue will also host a canned food drive during November. Those who donate at least one can of food to the drive will receive a $10 gift card they can redeem on their next visit to The Rustic — although there’s no promise Ryan Bingham will be performing next time you go.If you’re looking to donate more than a can of food, the drive will also accept monetary donations. All proceeds will be donated to the North Texas Food Bank.