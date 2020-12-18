Dallas Music News: Joshua Ray Walker Is Rolling Stone’s No.5, Margin Walker Presents Closes

Joshua Ray Walker earns a No. 5 spot on Rolling Stone 's Best Country and Americana albums of the year. He's still our No.1.

Margin Walker Presents, Texas’ largest independent concert promoter since its start in 2016, announced that they were closing down this week. In a statement released on their social media on Monday, the company cited “the uncertainty and lack of resources [that] have hammered down on those working” in the music industry as reasons for their closure. Ticket buyers have been asked to contact Eventbrite for information about upcoming shows.

Joshua Ray Walker has topped a couple of “Best of” lists this year. Rolling Stone lauds the singer’s 2020 release Glad You Made It as “an affirmation of life — the good, the bad, and the tragic,” earning the album the No. 5 spot in “The 30 Best Country and Americana Albums of 2020.” The album has also been recognized by Vinyl Me Please on their “50 Best Albums of 2020” list.

Denver-based music video blog smallsongs, which captures musicians giving small performances in public spaces, featured Fort Worth singer-songwriter Court Hoang this week playing his song “Lights Are Burning” in front of the Kimbell Art Museum.

Matchstick Ghost, a female-fronted alt-pop rock band out of Denton, released their second single “On Your Right” last week. The band emerged mid-spring, coming out strong with this and their first single “Villain,” with themes of finding strength through vulnerability.

Adair’s Saloon is launching a series of pay-per-view livestreams, kicking things off with a performance by Madison King on Thursday and continuing with a performance by Ryan Berg on Saturday, Dec. 19. The performances have a three-camera livestream, together with a new PA system and rebuilt stage.

Hardcore punk band Casual Relapse has announced they are working on new material, releasing two new videos over the last two weeks on the band’s Facebook page.

Fort Worth country artist The Matthew Show released his new single “Busted” on Wednesday. The song pairs well with those written by songwriters in the tradition of Robert Earl Keen, John Prine and Guy Clark.

Coming out of Temple, Texas, metalcore band Everyone Dies in Utah released their intense new video for “Supra//Below the Salt.” With black and white aesthetics to complement the shifts between dark growls and light harmonies, the video is five minutes of raw energy that takes time for reflection.

Musician and visual artist Nicole Marxen of the acclaimed avant-garde pop band Midnight Opera announced on Facebook Thursday that her new solo EP Tether will be coming out in soon. According to the artist’s website, the EP will be “a meditation on the grieving process … it explores grief through the lens of a crystal —multifaceted among jagged and lustrous planes.”

Finally, in case you hadn’t heard the news, longtime Dallas-resident and country music legend Charley Pride died on Saturday at the age of 86 of COVID-19 complications. The singer was recognized in tributes this week from country music legends and stars Dolly Parton, Darius Rucker and Luke Bryan.

Upcoming Shows

Country artist John Fullbright will play Friday, Dec. 18 at The Kessler in Oak Cliff with support from up-and-coming Waco folk musician Thomas Csorba.

Also on Friday, metal band Dispositions will play Haltom Theater with support from Snake Father, Born in Blood, Instinct and Devolver.

That same night at The Rustic in Dallas, East Texas singer-songwriter Dave Feneley will perform along with special guest Brent Michael Wood.

Rock ‘n’ roll jokesters The GO-GO Rilas will play their first gig since the lockdowns this Saturday, Dec. 19, at Growl Records in Arlington. The event will also be streamed live on Growl’s Facebook page.

Dutch EDM duo Tinlicker will be playing later Saturday night at It’ll DO Club in Deep Ellum.