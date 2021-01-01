Dallas Music News: Black Tie Dynasty’s Drummer Dies, Damoyee's Tribute to Pandemic Heroes

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

Black Tie Dynasty drummer Eddie Thomas died Dec. 26 after a years-long battle with brain cancer. After reuniting in December 2019 after a decade-long hiatus, the band played a handful of shows before the pandemic and was planning to reschedule shows that had been subsequently postponed. Thomas is survived by his wife, daughter and granddaughter.

Emo band awakebutstillinbed, whose lead singer Shannon Taylor hails from Mesquite, surprised fans with a new EP on Christmas Day, the band’s first release since their 2018 debut. Stay who you are includes three new tracks — “beauty,” “leave” and “mirror” — that did not quite fit the band’s upcoming releases, but their balladry is perfect for a gray winter’s afternoon.

Fort Worth math-rock outfit Animal Jam also released its EP The Process of Dissension Christmas Day. With five energetic and chaotic tracks centered on each day between New Year’s Eve and Jan. 3, this EP could not be more timely.

In yet another Christmas Day release, Trey Johnson, co-founder of State Fair Records, put out his new album under the moniker Lewis III. The new EP Home Again, Home Again solidifies the label’s role in resurrecting old-time country music with slow pianos and soothing harmonies.

Rosegarden Funeral Party has a new single out Friday, Jan. 1, titled “Gates of Heaven,” recorded, mixed and mastered by Michael Briggs at Civil Audio in Denton.

R&B singer Damoyee recently released her new song “Can’t Imagine (A Day Without You)” featuring The B23 Band. The song is a tribute to all of the frontline workers who kept the country moving during the pandemic.

Psych-rock throwback Acid Carousel is kicking off the new year with a couple of covers — a true-to-form cover of The Who’s “1921” from Tommy with the B-side featuring a scuzzed-out cover of Eddie Cochran's rockabilly classic “Somethin' Else.”

Also coming out with a cover for this new year is Dallas Observer Music Award nominee for best songwriter Cameron Smith, with Daniel Johnston’s "Some Things Last a Long Time." Smith recorded the song as a tribute to his friend Jeremy Joel, a prolific artist in Fort Worth and contains samples from Joel’s Deep Nerd interview.

Out now is the new LP Being Born from Bottle Adventure, which features Lamberth Carsey from Fort Worth indie-rock band Desert Museum. The album is a wonderfully downbeat mix of indie rock, folk and emo with some solid songwriting to back it up.

BLACKBONE, a collective of poet/neo-jazz provocateur Eboneé A.D. and producer DISCIPLINE99, has released a new video for “COLD REIGN,” which sums up the events of 2020 in a darkly humorous way.

Upcoming Shows

Rapper Godemis of Ces Cru & Strange Music will play a New Year’s Day show at the Haltom Theater.

Fort Worth funk and soul band Retrophonics are set to play the following day at Adair’s Saloon in Deep Ellum.

Also on Jan. 2 in Old East Dallas, Cuban-American DJ Maetrik takes the stage at It’ll DO Club.

Over in the Cedars, rock band Hightower will play Lee Harvey’s Jan. 2.

On Thursday, Jan. 7, Kevin Russell of the Austin swamp-funk band Shinyribs will play Tulips in Fort Worth.