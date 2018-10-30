 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/dallasobserver
  • Google Plus
Underoath will play The Door on Nov. 5.
Underoath will play The Door on Nov. 5.
Nick Fancher

Underoath Plans Dallas Benefit Show for Friend Lucas Starr

Eric Grubbs | October 30, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

Word quickly spread Thursday night that a major pop-up show at 2513 Deep Ellum (aka, The Door) will feature Underoath on Monday, Nov. 5. It's serving as a benefit show for Lucas Starr, who is best known for his work in Fort Worth-founded Oh, Sleeper, as well as Terminal and As Cities Burn.

Starr has recently been diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer. The proceeds from the show will go toward his medical bills.

Related Stories

Other acts on the bill are Starr's old band Terminal, along with Crown the Empire, '68 and The Plot In You.

"A lot of stuff that happens in life — you can't change, " said Underoath guitarist Tim McTague via a press release. "Every once in a while, there's something you can. When our friend Lucas was diagnosed with cancer, we wanted to do more than just posting a GoFundMe. It took a minute, and a lot of work from our team and the promoter, but everyone rallied and we are doing this show. All of the bands are playing to celebrate Lucas and bless his family. 100 percent of all money made at the door is going straight to Lucas and his family. We hope to see you all there for a sick party for an even better cause."

Tickets went on sale Friday morning and are $20 each. 

 
Eric Grubbs is a Dallas-based writer who has published two books, Post: A Look at the Influence of Post-Hardcore 1985-2007 and When We Were the Kids. His writing has been featured in Punk Planet, Popdose, Fort Worth Weekly, The Dentonite and LA Weekly. He supports Manchester City and will never root for Manchester United.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: