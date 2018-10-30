Underoath Plans Dallas Benefit Show for Friend Lucas Starr

Word quickly spread Thursday night that a major pop-up show at 2513 Deep Ellum (aka, The Door) will feature Underoath on Monday, Nov. 5. It's serving as a benefit show for Lucas Starr, who is best known for his work in Fort Worth-founded Oh, Sleeper, as well as Terminal and As Cities Burn.

Starr has recently been diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer. The proceeds from the show will go toward his medical bills.