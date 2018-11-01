Lucero Brings Grit and Grind to The Rustic

Two decades on the road and nine studio albums in the bag, indie-rock band Lucero — consisting of Ben Nichols (lead vocals, guitar), Brian Venable (lead guitar), Roy Berry (drums), John C. Stubblefield (bass) and Rick Steff (keys) — have never been afraid to experiment with their sound. While at their core a rock ‘n’ roll band, the group has had many sonic leanings over the years — country, punk and in recent years, Stax-horns and piano boogie-woogie. That is all but gone with their latest release, Among the Ghosts, with the band steering back to the straight-ahead, Americana rock ‘n’ roll that’s kept them afloat all these years. They're heading to Dallas this weekend to promote the album.

“We had been working with Ted Hutt for the last three records, where we had added a horns section, a pedal steel player and were really exploring the Memphis sound," Nichols says. “For this record we stripped it down. There wasn’t a lot of pre-production or demos; we just went into the studio, set up on the floor and started playing.”