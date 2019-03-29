 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/dallasobserver
4
Who knows what we're laughing about? Haha!
Who knows what we're laughing about? Haha!
Paige Skinner

Dennis Quaid Is Coming to Billy Bob’s, but Don’t Ask Us Anything Else

Paige Skinner | March 29, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

When Dennis Quaid FaceTimed me Tuesday night, I wasn't prepared. I didn't know when he would call, let alone that this very professional journalist would be in the middle of dinner at Babe's Chicken Dinner House when he did call.

Quaid, an actor, musician, Texas native and really hot baby boomer, is coming to Billy Bob's on Saturday, March 30, to perform with his band, Dennis Quaid and the Sharks.

So when I got a FaceTime from Dennis Effin' Quaid, this writer ran out of the restaurant — napkin in hand — and quickly started recording my screen (the option on the pull-down menu on an iPhone).

Related Stories

I'm saying all of this because when I went to transcribe the interview, I learned there is no audio. I can see Quaid laughing at my incredibly well-timed, witty jokes, but I don't remember what was said because I was in a Babe's parking lot and didn't have a notepad with me to take notes.

My editor is extremely angry I didn't take notes. (Editor's note: She's exaggerating. Her editor, who's seen The Right Stuff about 17 times, was thoroughly understanding. Sort of. The Big Easy is pretty awesome, but you know, Ellen Effin' Barkin.)

Here is what I do remember because five minutes with Dennis Quaid on FaceTime is something you truly never forget:

  • He has never played Billy Bob's before, but he has been there. When it first opened!
  • His band used to play 70 percent cover songs and only a few original songs, but now they play mostly original songs.
  • When he's back home in Texas, he likes to see the Houston Astros play.
  • He was wearing a Houston Astros cap when we FaceTimed him.
  • He told the story of pitching at Rangers Ballpark when he was filming The Rookie and how great it was.
  • His audience for his shows are "trans-generational and that doesn't mean they have to use a different bathroom" — I do remember that joke! He says some of his fans are millennials, the people who grew up with him on The Parent Trap, and some fans are people his age.
  • He says he finds that millennials like his son really like '70s music.
  • He goes on around 10 p.m.
  • There is no opening act.
  • He's hot and perfect and has the best smile.

Tickets are $16 and up.

 
Paige Skinner, music and culture editor, has written for the Dallas Observer since 2014.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: