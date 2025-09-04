The 10 Unwritten Rules of DIY Shows

But then you go to an underground concert and find yourself in somebody’s house, basement, side room, laundromat, convenience store, you name it, and you realize the West is just as wild as it’s always been; you just need to know where to look.
I've been lucky enough to see it up close since January 2024, after the launch of Zounds Sounds B-Side. Since then, we've just about seen it all. One night, a crowd-surfer ordered the wave of hands beneath to launch him into the ceiling, which they did, and he kicked a dent into one of the lights. Another night, a bassist took all his clothes off before climbing onto an amp and jumping back to the floor on the song's last note.
But it’s not all chaos. Some nights yield the sort of bizarre brilliance you couldn’t find in a conventional venue, like a classical pianist performing alongside a live painter as a chef serves you food, or an immersive musical about developing tinnitus that was written by a 16-year-old.
No matter what kind of night you find, the thrill of entering a space with no rules will never get old. But with the lack of rules comes a set of responsibilities that audience members, venue managers and bands too often overlook. Irritated by repeated violations of these unwritten social contracts signed upon entering DIY spaces, we've drafted loose guidelines for surviving and thriving in the underground art scene. Think of them as the sacred Ten Commandments, only without the "thou" and the "shalt" and substituting the existential threat of hell with some passive-aggressive shaming.