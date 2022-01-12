Music and Art Event Vibes Texas Is Back, and It Really Is a Whole Vibe

Support Us

Vibes Texas is back with its first event of the year, showcasing the best in Dallas hip-hop and underground art.
Vibes Texas has a plan to grow and expand in 2022. The independent event curators will start the new year off in a big way on Jan. 15 at the South Side Music Hall with their first event of the year.

“Everything can be art,” says Romii, the event's founder. And that philosophy comes through at Vibes Texas, where you get to see a little bit of everything. The organizers effortlessly combine the energy of Dallas' most popular underground artists in various industries, offering a blend of visual art, music and fashion.

The lineup has local favorites such as hip-hop and soul artist M3CCA and a special guest in smooth multi-instrumentalist Yellow Jones, who recently started playing and performing music again after a short hiatus. Vibes Texas will show its reach when Arkansas artist Kari Faux and California artist Reggie Becton hit the stage for their sets. One of Faux’s career highlights was her cinematic record and music video with Childish Gambino titled "Gahdamn." And Becton was just featured in Billboard for his R&B single "Issues."

You can count on Vibes Texas to have a unique lineup of artists and musicians bringing the best of hip-hop, R&B, soul, rap and then Yellow Jones, who potentially will bring a band out for his set.

The vendor list is full of local entrepreneurs and creatives with far-reaching brands. Jazzy from ArtVibesOnly will be in the building, Dallas Observer Music Award winner Coach Tev will have some of his Coach of the Year apparel and 360 Home Goods will be in attendance with cool home additions like a “Real Hot Girl Shit” rug and The Stoner’s Coloring Book for anybody who likes to color after they smoke weed.

“My whole mission and goal was to basically provide a bigger platform for people in the city and pretty much anywhere to be able to come to and get to know other people, network and have a bigger platform to create and display their art,” Romii says. “We have painters, handmade jewelry, stylists that hand-craft and hand-sew all their items, musicians, rappers, singers, dancers, violinists. Basically just making sure that everyone understands that every musical instrument is art and everything can be art.

"I like to provide the platform for more artists to get their shit out and do what they do best and not feel judged. I really started because I didn’t really have a place to call my own and call home so I started Vibes Texas for people like me.”

Tickets for Vibes Texas' first event of 2022 are $20-$70 and can be purchased on Eventbrite. Visit vibestexas.com for updates and event merchandise.
