Aquaman Actor Jason Momoa Is a Big Vincent Neil Emerson Fan

Fort Worth's Vincent Neil Emerson has plenty of famous supporters, like his friends and fellow singer-songwriters Leon Bridges and Charley Crockett. But the country artist's newest fan has both Marvel-granted superpowers and been a Dothraki leader: Aquaman and Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa.

If you have “Vincent Neil Emerson makes an appearance in a YouTube video with actor Jason Momoa” on your 2019 bingo card, you can go ahead and cross it off. (But also, what kind of bingo cards are you carrying?)

What sounds like an insane Mad Lib actually came to fruition on Jan. 19 at the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver, British Columbia, where Emerson played a sold-out show opening for Colter Wall.

“I (got) to soundchecking, and I saw Colter’s manager Mary walk in,” Emerson explains. “But she was with some people, and some big dude in a trucker hat started waving, and I was like, ‘Who the hell is this dude?’ Turns out, it was Jason Momoa.”

Momoa came to the show with a video camera in hand, and with him was a director instructing the Aquaman actor on where to go and what to do to shoot the video.

“I get up to the green room, he was kind of sitting on the couch," Emerson recalls of Momoa. "I just walked by, didn’t really know who he was. He tugged on the back of my shirt and said, ‘Hey man, I’m Jason, good to meet ya.’ And I was like, ‘Oh shit, this is the dude.’”

Wall was initially the only performer that they intended to capture on video, but Momoa took such a liking to Emerson’s music that he decided at the 11th hour to also include him. Momoa posted the video to his Instagram page as well.

“I didn’t get famous overnight because of that,” Emerson says with a laugh. “But it helped me out a lot.”

In November 2018, Momoa launched a YouTube channel and started uploading videos that captured moments of his touring the world in support of the release of Aquaman. After that promotional stint, he continued posting vlogs that capture the minutiae of his hobbies and personal life. Some video uploads since then have included one of him shaving his beard and one of him taking a trip to the Academy Awards with his wife, Lisa Bonet.

Vogue wrote about the channel in April 2019, “(I)t feels genuine. A documentary instead of an exercise in brand maintenance, you’re likely to be taken in even if rock climbing, motorcycles, and surfing aren’t your thing.”

Emerson is busy preparing to release a handful of singles in anticipation of his upcoming full-length album Highway Shine, which he plans to release in September. Emerson will also be playing at the Texas Lottery Plaza at Toyota Music Factory on Thursday, May 30, with Joe Diffie. No word on whether Momoa will be in attendance.

Watch Momoa's video with Emerson and Wall below: