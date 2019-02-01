Fort Worth Synthpop Duo Vogue Machine Premieres New Song for Rick and Morty

On Wednesday morning, Fort Worth electronic act Vogue Machine released their new single “Kardio” for the soundtrack of the Adult Swim animated series Rick and Morty.

A 15-second video featuring the single surfaced on the television series’ Twitter page Tuesday afternoon, with animation by Titmouse Inc., the animation studio behind other Adult Swim titles such as Metalocalypse, The Venture Bros and Black Dynamite.

Fans have been speculating about a surprise premiere of the TV series’ fourth season. The Rick and Morty season 3 finale, “Ghostbusters,” was released July 30, 2017, and ever since, the only episode released by the otherwise dormant series was an 11-minute episode titled “Bushworld Adventures,” an April Fools’ prank episode that was produced and written by Australian YouTube celebrity Michael Cusack.

Vogue Machine released “Kardio” as a standalone instrumental track for the TV series. Clayton Norris, the synthpop duo’s co-founder, says an upcoming album produced by Sam Culp and engineered by Peter Wierenga, both of Common House Collective, is in the works.

“[Kardio]’s just gonna be on the bumper, but there may be more in the works,” Norris says. “We’re also releasing a single [“Myopia”] Feb. 15, then two more at the end of the month.”

Norris says “Kardio” was a creative left turn for the duo.

“We wanted to create a high-energy dance track, but it didn’t match with our current synthpop sound," he says.

Vogue Machine was formed in 2013 by Norris and his significant other Dylan Rice after they saw Com Truise at Lola’s Saloon in Fort Worth. Within that time frame, the duo would move from Denton to Fort Worth, where they now reside. In 2017, the Dallas Observer debuted their single “Prodigy,” which was produced by Nathan Brown and mastered by Jason Faries (Neon Indian).

Vogue Machine will play Off the Record in Fort Worth on Friday, Feb. 15 with DEVI to celebrate the release of “Myopia.”