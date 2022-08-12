What's Going On With Music Street Frisco? Developers Say They're Working On It.

Frisco wants to be a music city so mcuh that it has two large live entertainment centers in the works, but it’s hard to say when they’ll be finished or if Frisco will ever be a true music destination in Texas.“Who is ready for more live music in Frisco?” Jeff Cheney, Frisco’s mayor, asked followers on Facebook earlier this year. “This is a top priority for [the] city council and we are in full research mode on how to make Frisco a live music destination.”Driving up Dallas Parkway in Frisco, you’ve likely seen a sign for the city’s “Music Street.”“Music Street Frisco coming early 2021,” the sign read at one point. As you may have noticed, it’s late 2022 and any space beyond the sign still looks like a waste land. The sign now doesn't specify when the project will be done. Only that it's "Coming soon."Of course, plenty has happened since those signs went up in 2019, like the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic turmoil. It’s all delayed what should one day be a 6.7 acre, $40 million entertainment complex. If everything goes according to plan, Music Street Frisco will be equipped with a 1,024-seat indoor performance hall and an outdoor performance area that can accommodate another 400 people as well as several restaurants. The idea is that the space could be used for live music, runway fashion shows and local TED Talks.Music Street Frisco is the brainchild of Steve Morriss and Rodney Haggard. That’s Rodney Haggard of the deeply rooted, deeply pocketed Haggard ranching and farming family. Haggard toldin 2019 that he wanted the place to be family oriented and hoped to work with local school districts and colleges to host their events.“There’s always going to be something different there all the time,” he said. “It’ll be something the kids can go to and have fun.”Haggard and Fletcher hope to take their music street concept to cities across the country. But things are still uncertain for the music street down their own street, the one in Frisco.In April, a glossy, Collin County-based magazine called thetried to get an update on the Music Street Frisco. To do that, they called the number listed on the project’s official website. The site itself said “Coming Q1 2021.” The phone number led to a recording that it was “being developed soon.”Consortium Firm International, which is behind the project, eventually told the, “Construction is underway and [we] will plan to move this project along at a rapid pace.” A post shared to the project’s Facebook page around the time said it is now looking at opening in September next year.That was a few months ago, and it doesn’t appear any more construction on the site has been completed. Additionally, the official website for the project isn’t publicly accessible anymore.Reached for comment on Thursday, all Haggard could tell thewas, “we’re working on everything now.”If Music Street Frisco ever does happen, it’ll likely have to compete with another live entertainment center, the one at the proposed Hall Park development in the city. Hall Group, a Dallas developer, is working on a $7 billion development that will include a 10,000-square-foot food hall and a performing arts center. The full span of that development could take some 20 years to complete.