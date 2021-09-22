Trapboy Freddy, Bobby Sessions, Tay Money: The Local Hip-Hop Artists We Wanted At Posty Fest

Tickets for the two-day festival are now on sale at Posty Fest's official website. The Grapevine native’s 21-act lineup for his homecoming event is yet again lacking any local artists except for rapper Kaash Paige. During the pandemic in particular, North Texas hip-hop saw the rise of hometown favorites Tay Money, Trapboy Freddy, the late Mo3 and others. As one of the biggest current recording artists with a festival that draws in fans from all over the world, Posty could use Posty Fest as a chance to promote local talent and expose and educate the world on the history of DFW hip-hop.
Previous Posty Fests have merged hip-hop’s biggest names with North Texas hip-hop’s brightest stars, including Oak Cliff’s Yella Beezy and Paris native Snowy sharing the stage with Pharrell Williams and multi-platinum superstar Meek Mill. Other than Paige, Post Malone seems to want to be the only local performer he wants to see on stage.
Of course, we compiled a wishlist of North Texas recording artists whom we'd like to see perform at Posty Fest soon. Come on, now, Post.
Mo3, FXXXXY, Lil Loaded Tribute
It would be phenomenal if Post Malone could remember the fallen with a DJ-curated tribute set. Imagine the audience with cell phone lighters held high, waving from side to side, reciting every word to hits from late North Texas rappers, like Mo3's “Outside,” Lil Loaded's “6locc 6a6y” and the Lil Uzi Vert-featured “Yeah Kool” by FXXXXY. A Lil Uzi Vert appearance during the set would make the moment unforgettable. Tay Money
Big Tay is becoming one of the biggest hip-hop names to emerge from DFW, hands down. Since 2018, her career has skyrocketed to superstardom with over a dozen hits, notable collaborations with Flo Milli, Mulatto and Da Baby and a highly anticipated debut album on the way. Last Saturday, showing her drawing power, Tay brought out over 400 people to the Haltom Theater in Forth Worth. We can only hope for a monumental moment when she shares the stage with Post Malone, performing her new single “The Assignment” in front of a sold-out crowd. DSR (Dirty South Rydaz)
Legacy acts are always a must. “Southside Da Realist” by DSR is a classic that birthed careers of city legends Big Tuck, Tum Tum, Lil Ronnie, Fat B and Addiction. A reunion set would introduce a new generation to the city’s hip-hop history and other notable classics by the band, such as “Caprice Music,” “Welcome to Dallas” and “In Da Hood.” Travis Scott honored legendary Houston record label Swisha House Records with a similar set at AstroWorld 2019, just saying.
Bobby Sessions
Def Jam signee Bobby Sessions has had the best year of his career yet in 2021: Grammy nominations; his single “I’m A King” appearing on the Coming To America 2 soundtrack; and the release of a highly-anticipated album, Manifest, with guest appearances by Benny the Butcher, Rick Ross, Freddie Gibbs, Lecare and Hollywood Bay Bay. Right now, fans are prime to sing along to Sessions' new hits “Cog in the Machine,” “Gold Rolex” and “Penthouse Prayer.”
Trapboy Freddy
Including a performance by the new face of North Texas hip-hop, Trapboy Freddy, at Posty Fest would add authenticity to the festival and provide the Oak Cliff native a crossover moment that could draw large media attention. During the pandemic, Freddy elevated his star power with his consistently controversial material and his best music yet. His new album, Distractions, is a must-hear and Posty Fest would be the perfect opportunity for Trapboy and Yella Beezy to perform hits from their collaboration project My Brother’s Keeper. Erica Banks
Thanks to “Buss It” and “Toot That,” Erica Banks and her cocky rap style have become one the hottest attractions in DFW. The self-proclaimed “Queen of Dallas” should have her name on the marquee. After playing a large part in female-fronted hip-hop with her show-stopping performances and battle raps, the rise of women in the hip-hop scene was arguably more impactful than their male counterparts' in recent years in no small part thanks to Banks.
Natalie Nichole
Coming out of nowhere in 2021 with a collection of sultry visuals and a breakout album, Moments, Natalie Nichole earned millions of streams that spilled into a best-selling book. The former Nick Cannon protégé could be this year’s Snowy — who was introduced to festival-goers at Posty Fest 2019 and became a household name in Dallas. Natalie established a devoted following with catchy choreographed Tik Tok videos, cover songs and music fans eager to follow her from social media to AT&T stadium.