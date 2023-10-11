‘Tis the Damn Season: A Dallas Guide to ‘Taylor Swift Month’

With appearances ranging from the Billboard Hot 100 charts to Sunday night football TV screens, Swift has invaded nearly every corner of pop culture. Although the singer has been on break from her Eras Tour since August, the concert’s influence persists through October.
Swift’s fifth concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, premieres Friday, Oct. 13, just two weeks before the release of her latest re-recording, 1989 (Taylor’s Version), on Saturday, Oct. 27. October, now dubbed “Taylor Swift Month” by fans, is bound to keep Swifties busy. Luckily, this month’s events are far easier to navigate than the Ticketmaster queue.
The Eras Tour movie tickets are on sale online at all major movie theater chains, including AMC, Cinemark, EVO Entertainment and Regal. At these venues, fans who couldn’t attend Swift’s latest 3-hour tour in person can take it all in on the big screen and buy exclusive movie merchandise. Theaters will offer an Eras Tour-themed popcorn tub for $14.99 and cup for $11.99, or the collectible combo for $19.89, while supplies last. Fans can also score a free mini poster available only in theaters, also while supplies last.
Starting Oct. 19, Cinemark and AMC will offer private theater rentals for the film. Cinemark's Private Swiftie Party includes up to 40 guests for $795.60, and AMC’s private screening seats the same number for $800.
Whether it's a private or a public showing, all theaters screening Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour plan to create the same concert-like experience. Swifties old and new are encouraged to show up in Eras attire and trade handmade friendship bracelets. Singing, standing and dancing to Swift’s on-screen performances are also expected, as long as guests don’t do it on chairs or block another guest’s view or exit route. Fans can also take selfies and group photos with their Swiftie squads, but may not record any of the footage on the big screen.
Looking for more Swift festivities to get you through the month? We knows places. DFW has several events to help fill in those blank spaces on your calendar.
Taylor Swift Pre-Movie Party6–9 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 12
1411 E. Campbell Road, Richardson
Dallas Beauty Bar and Bizzdesigns are joining forces to host a pre-Eras movie get-together. Swifties are welcome to sing their hearts out to their favorite Swift tracks (Taylor’s version, of course) and carry on concert traditions at the free friendship bracelet bar. Permanent jewelry and local vendors’ Swift-inspired merchandise will also be available for purchase. Admission and refreshments are free, but attendees are encouraged to RSVP.
5–10 p.m., Friday, Oct. 13
Taylor Swift Eras Movie Release Block Party
Violet Crown Cinema, 3699 McKinney Ave.
Opening-night fun doesn’t have to be limited to the theater. Dallas Girl Gang is helping Swifties keep the party going at Violet Crown Cinema with Swift-themed pop-ups and photo ops, an Eras outfit contest, a scavenger hunt and more. Swifties 21 and up can also sip on custom Swift-inspired cocktails. Taylor Nation veterans and newbies alike are invited to stop by for a free night of their wildest dreams.
Movies with a Mission3–6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 15
AMC NorthPark 15, 8687 N. Central Expressway
Children’s Medical Center Foundation is celebrating Swift for a cause at a special screening of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. For $50, Swifties can show off their “Style” struts at Movies with a Mission’s 2 p.m. red carpet before the movie begins at 3 p.m. Ticket prices also include a small popcorn and fountain drink. All proceeds from the showing will benefit Children’s Health.
Friday, Oct. 27
1989 Taylor’s Version Album Release Party
206 E. Louisiana St., McKinney
Celebrate Blondie’s big day at Red Zeppelin Records for a special first listen of 1989 (Taylor’s Version). The indie record shop is hosting an album release dance party to ring in the new re-recording. Fans can fully embrace their “1989” eras by shake-shake-shaking their stuff alongside their fellow Swifties.
7–10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 28
13: A Taylor Swift Fan Podcast Costume & 1989 Release Party
Rooftop Cinema Club, 235 Throckmorton St., Fort Worth
Get ready to party like it’s 1989 with the crew of 13: A Taylor Swift Podcast. Fans of Swift and the show are welcome to demonstrate their lightning footwork, sing along to their favorite 1989 (Taylor’s Version) vault tracks and mingle with the podcast group before a special live episode recording. Tickets start at $33, and the event is open to all ages.