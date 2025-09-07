 Video: Yungblud, Steven Tyler's Ozzy Osbourne VMAs Tribute Performance | Dallas Observer
Watch Yungblud, Steven Tyler Cover Ozzy Osbourne Songs in Touching VMAs Tribute

Heavy metal pioneer Ozzy Osbourne was honored at the awards show, with artists covering Black Sabbath and his solo songs.
September 7, 2025
"I will never forget you - you will be in every single note I sing and with me every single time I walk on stage," Yungblud, the close protégé and friend, wrote about Ozzy Osbourne in July. Tom Pallant
On Sunday night, the 2025 MTV VMAs remembered Ozzy Osbourne.

“The Prince of Darkness,” who passed away from a heart attack at the age of 76, was honored by Yungblud, Nuno Bettencourt and Aerosmith members Steven Tyler and Joe Perry.

The tribute was a medley of Osbourne’s songs. After host LL Cool J introduced the tribute, it opened with Ozzy's son, Jack Osbourne, and his four kids. Although they couldn’t make it to the VMAs, Jack thanked the musicians for honoring his father and the hellraising frontman of Black Sabbath.

“I wish we could all be with you tonight as you celebrate my dad’s amazing musical journey. I know for sure it would make him incredibly happy to see great musicians carrying on his legacy and helping inspire the next generation of rockers. I’d like to give a special shout to Dom, Nuno, Steven and Joe from Aerosmith. We love you dad. Let’s go crazy!” the family said.

Yungblud, real name Dominic Harrison, wore leather low-rise pants and the gold cross pendant that Osbourne gifted him. The shirtless British rocker performed “Crazy Train,” complete with headbanging.

For the next song, he wore a black leather jacket featuring a fur lining for “Changes.” Yungblud, who was recently in Dallas last month at House of Blues for his North American tour, has been immortalizing Obsourne with a show-stopping live performance of this song. He originally did the powerful and emotional cover at Black Sabbath’s farewell concert, and vowed to do “Changes” at every one of his shows.

In the last song, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry did “Mama, I’m Coming Home.” Yungblud joined the rock royalty to close out the performance together. “Ozzy forever, man!” Yungblud said, giving Tyler a kiss after. You can watch it in full below.
Earlier in the show, Post Malone and Jelly Roll, who performed in Hanover, Germany, for the Big Ass Stadium Tour, did a special rendition of their song “Losers” via satellite. You can watch the Grapevine native and the Nashville star deliver a charismatic performance below and revisit our review of the show at AT&T Stadium over the summer.
Eric Diep is the Dallas Observer music editor. He focuses on hip-hop but is a devoted listener to all genres. Before joining the newspaper in April 2025, Eric freelanced for Billboard, Complex, Vulture, HipHopDX and XXL.
