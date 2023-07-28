15 Arrested in Massive Dallas Drug and Gun Bust

The operation involved more than 200 officers and agents from FBI Dallas, the Dallas Police Department, the Dallas Sheriff’s Office and other local agencies. “More than 540 grams of cocaine, more than 1,100 grams of methamphetamine, more than 150 grams of alprazolam, and more than 7 grams of fentanyl, along with nine firearms and over $10,000 in cash” was seized, according to the statement released on Friday afternoon.
“Many of the defendants arrested Friday had extensive criminal histories, including assault, aggravated robbery, arson, deadly conduct with a firearm, and manufacture and delivery of controlled substances,” the statement noted. “Many were allegedly armed, including one who allegedly carried a Glock switch, a dangerous device that converts a regular semi-automatic weapon into a machine gun capable of continuous fire with a single depression of the trigger.”
"This case was almost exactly two years in the making." – U.S. Attorney Leigha Simontontweet this
Glock switches, also known as “auto sears,” are small pieces of metal, usually smaller than a quarter. Because of their miniature size, the conversion devices don’t alter the appearance of the gun much, and they can take less than 90 seconds to install. The past year has seen a number of North Texas arrests for people manufacturing and selling the illegal mechanisms.
Those charged, as listed by Leigha Simonton, the U.S. Attorney for the Norther District of Texas, were:
Alicia Slaughter: conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute cocaine

"Prosecuting these worst-of-the-worst offenders not only holds them accountable for past wrongs, but it also prevents them from committing future crimes. It makes our streets safer, and our communities sleep more soundly at night," Simonton said at an FBI press conference Friday morning about those charged. Some of those arrested face up to 40 years in federal prison if convicted. "An operation like this takes commitment – commitment of time, commitment of resources, and above all, psychological commitment – knowingly risking one's own personal safety to ensure the security of the community… This case was almost exactly two years in the making. After yesterday, we're confident it was worth the effort."
Courtney Smith: conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute cocaine
Edward Williams, aka “Lil ‘E:” conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, convicted felon in possession of a firearm
Xavier Barnes: conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute cocaine
Jordan Davis: conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute cocaine
Ladarius Holly: convicted felon in possession of a firearm
Quentavis Zikeiy Hawkins, aka “Luddy:” conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute cocaine
Lucis Lugo: conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute cocaine
Sebastian Medlock, aka “Blue:” convicted felon in possession of a firearm
Dmarcus Quartez Roderick Moton, aka “Little Cheese:” conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of an unregistered firearm (Glock switch)
Christopher Samuel: convicted felon in possession of a firearm
Perry Taylor: conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute cocaine
Anthony Joe Womack: convicted felon in possession of a firearm
Davonia Hart: conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance
Brandon Bedford: conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, convicted felon in possession of a firearm