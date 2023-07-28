 15 Arrested in Massive Dallas Drug and Gun Bust | Dallas Observer
Drugs

15 Arrested in Massive Dallas Drug and Gun Bust

Dallas authorities spent almost 2 years and used more than 200 officers during the investigation leading up to Thursday's arrests.
July 28, 2023
Multiple Dallas law enforcement agencies helped arrest 15 people in a recent drug and gun bust.
Multiple Dallas law enforcement agencies helped arrest 15 people in a recent drug and gun bust. Michael Förtsch on Unsplash
Fifteen people were arrested on Thursday in a large-scale Dallas gun and drug bust, according to a press statement from the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas.

The operation involved more than 200 officers and agents from FBI Dallas, the Dallas Police Department, the Dallas Sheriff’s Office and other local agencies. “More than 540 grams of cocaine, more than 1,100 grams of methamphetamine, more than 150 grams of alprazolam, and more than 7 grams of fentanyl, along with nine firearms and over $10,000 in cash” was seized, according to the statement released on Friday afternoon.

“Many of the defendants arrested Friday had extensive criminal histories, including assault, aggravated robbery, arson, deadly conduct with a firearm, and manufacture and delivery of controlled substances,” the statement noted. “Many were allegedly armed, including one who allegedly carried a Glock switch, a dangerous device that converts a regular semi-automatic weapon into a machine gun capable of continuous fire with a single depression of the trigger.”

"This case was almost exactly two years in the making." – U.S. Attorney Leigha Simonton

Glock switches, also known as “auto sears,” are small pieces of metal, usually smaller than a quarter. Because of their miniature size, the conversion devices don’t alter the appearance of the gun much, and they can take less than 90 seconds to install. The past year has seen a number of North Texas arrests for people manufacturing and selling the illegal mechanisms.

Those charged, as listed by Leigha Simonton, the U.S. Attorney for the Norther District of Texas, were:

Alicia Slaughter: conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Courtney Smith: conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Edward Williams, aka “Lil ‘E:” conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, convicted felon in possession of a firearm

Xavier Barnes: conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Jordan Davis: conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Ladarius Holly: convicted felon in possession of a firearm

Quentavis Zikeiy Hawkins, aka “Luddy:” conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Lucis Lugo: conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Sebastian Medlock, aka “Blue:” convicted felon in possession of a firearm

Dmarcus Quartez Roderick Moton, aka “Little Cheese:” conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of an unregistered firearm (Glock switch)

Christopher Samuel: convicted felon in possession of a firearm

Perry Taylor: conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Anthony Joe Womack: convicted felon in possession of a firearm

Davonia Hart: conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance

Brandon Bedford: conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, convicted felon in possession of a firearm
“Prosecuting these worst-of-the-worst offenders not only holds them accountable for past wrongs, but it also prevents them from committing future crimes. It makes our streets safer, and our communities sleep more soundly at night,” Simonton said at an FBI press conference Friday morning about those charged. Some of those arrested face up to 40 years in federal prison if convicted. “An operation like this takes commitment – commitment of time, commitment of resources, and above all, psychological commitment – knowingly risking one’s own personal safety to ensure the security of the community… This case was almost exactly two years in the making. After yesterday, we’re confident it was worth the effort.”
Kelly Dearmore is the News Editor for the Observer. His work has appeared in Texas Monthly, Success, Dallas Morning News and Cowboys & Indians, among other outlets. He lives in Carrollton with his wife, kids and angelic mother-in-law.

