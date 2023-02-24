Navigation
Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Healthcare

A Blood Stem Cell Donor Matching Event Aims To Save the Life of The Potter's House COO.

February 24, 2023 5:31PM

The COO of the Potter's House is in need of life-saving stem cells.
The COO of the Potter's House is in need of life-saving stem cells. Getty Images
This weekend, The Potter’s House will welcome as many people as it can for a type of gathering different from the typical Sunday service. On Feb. 26 between noon and 5 p.m. the church is asking for blood stem cell donations to help save the life of its chief operating officer, Frank Dyer.

Dyer, 57, who has been COO of the T.D. Jakes-led megachurch for four years, was diagnosed with blood cancer in 2022. The donor drive event is a partnership between the philanthropic arm of the Potter’s House, United MegaCares and DKMS, a nonprofit dedicated to fighting blood cancer and blood disorders.

The Potter’s House is one the largest churches in the U.S., with a reported congregation of more than 30,000. Jakes, bishop of the nondenominational church, has become one of the best-known religious figures in the country over the past couple of decades, authoring best-selling spiritual books and producing a string of well-received faith-based movies.

Finding a matching donor can be more difficult for some, depending on the patient’s race and ethnicity. In a press release for the event, it’s noted that “heritage matters when it comes to finding a matching donor. The donor pool is not diverse making it difficult for African American patients, like Frank, to find a donor. African Americans have just a 29% chance of finding a matching donor, compared to 79% for Caucasian patients.”

"70% of people suffering from blood-related illnesses must rely on donors outside of their families to save their life." – DKMS

tweet this
A match for Dyer is certainly a goal during this event, but matches for the thousands of other patients in the U.S. currently in need of blood stem cells are also being sought on Sunday. Donor drives such as this are important because, according to DKMS, “70% of people suffering from blood-related illnesses must rely on donors outside of their families to save their life.”

Prospective donors in good health between ages of 18 and 55 will be asked to review medical eligibility, fill out a registration form, swab the insides of their cheeks, then drop off their completed packet before leaving the drive.

It’s important to note here this is an effort to find a stem cell donor match and not to collect the blood stem cells on Sunday. It’s not the sort of traditional blood drive where a donor gives blood on the spot. Using DNA techniques, the cheek swab is the first step that helps the dedicated medical staff determine whether someone is a match for a given patient. An appointment to collect the blood stem cells will be arranged following this weekend’s event at The Potter’s House.

People that want to see if they’re a match for blood stem cell donation on Sunday should report to the church’s PLACE Ballroom.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Kelly Dearmore is the News Editor for the Observer. His work has appeared in Texas Monthly, Success, Dallas Morning News and Cowboys & Indians, among other outlets. He lives in Carrollton with his wife, kids and angelic mother-in-law.

Trending News

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation