A Month After Crane Crash, Apartment Residents Can Soon Pick Up Things

A crane crashed into the Elan City Lights apartment complex June 9. The apartment's management company determined the building is "totally unusable for residential purposes."

A month after a crane collapsed and crashed into their Bryan Place apartment complex, residents at Elan City Lights will soon be able to pick up their things.

The apartment complex, which was shuttered after the crane crash, posted a statement to Facebook on Friday telling former residents that property managers were coming up with a plan to allow them to pick up the possessions they left behind when they vacated the building.

Managers told former tenants that they'd met with workers to determine what parts of the building they could access without interrupting recovery work. Depending on where their apartments were in relation to the crash, many former residents may be able to collect their belongings soon, managers wrote.

The apartment complex has been closed since a June 9 thunderstorm toppled a nearby crane into the building. One woman, Kiersten Symone Smith, 29, died of injuries suffered in the accident. Another five people were taken to hospitals to be treated for injuries.

A few days after the crash, Greystar Properties, the management company that owns the complex, determined the building was "totally unusable for residential purposes" and offered tenants assistance with finding new places to live.