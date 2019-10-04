 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Dominique Alexander, founder of local activist group Next Generation Action Network, says the city has to have a conversation about racial reconciliation.EXPAND
Dominique Alexander, founder of local activist group Next Generation Action Network, says the city has to have a conversation about racial reconciliation.
Jacob Vaughn

Activists Have No Plans to Shut Down State Fair, Texas-Oklahoma Game, Leader Says

Meredith Lawrence | October 4, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

After Amber Guyger was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the murder of Botham Jean, many Dallas community members called for justice, saying the sentence wasn't nearly long enough.

As soon as the verdict was announced, a crowd waiting outside the courtroom marched toward TV cameras chanting, “No justice, no peace.” That sentiment echoed through a protest outside the courthouse that evening. Speaking to the crowd, the founder of Next Generation Action Network, Dominique Alexander, outlined his desire to hit the city where it hurts.

“If we can’t get justice, there won’t be a damn Texas-OU game, there won’t be a State Fair, anything going on, because [we’re going to] shut it down,” he said.

Related Stories

On Thursday, Alexander clarified that his organization has no concrete plans to protest at the State Fair or the Texas-OU game, but there will be a demonstration at City Hall next week. In addition to protests, they plan to send letters to major Fortune 500 companies like AT&T and American Airlines, asking them to withdraw support from the city until its organizations take steps toward racial reconciliation.

Alexander hopes that crippling the city economically will force a conversation about race relations and corruption in the law enforcement process.

He wants to see widespread police reform in Dallas that leads to open and transparent policing. It's the current culture of policing that led to Jean's death, he said.

Speaking to the press after the sentencing announcement, Jean's mother, Allison Jean, called for the city of Dallas to take a look at how relations got to that point.

"That 10 years in prison is 10 years for (Guyger's) reflection and for her to change her life, but there is much more to be done by the city of Dallas," she said. "The corruption that we saw during this process must stop. It must stop for you, because I'm leaving Dallas, but you live in Dallas. It must stop for everyone. ... If Amber Guyger was trained not to shoot in the heart, my son would be standing here today."

It's his duty to act on those words, Alexander said. Going forward, reform will require a multipronged approach, including open conversation, economic action and protest.

 
Meredith Lawrence is a writer and photographer working on an editorial fellowship for the Observer. She is a former reporter for The Puyallup Herald and The Sheridan Sun. Her work has appeared on Oregon Public Broadcasting, Medium and Fashionista and she holds a master of arts degree from Columbia University School of Journalism.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >