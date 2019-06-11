Apartment Building To Be Shuttered After Deadly Crane Crash

A crane crashed into a wall at the Elan City Lights apartment complex Sunday afternoon. The apartment's management company determined the building is "totally unusable for residential purposes."

A Bryan Place apartment building that was damaged in a deadly crane collapse Sunday afternoon will be closed, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

Greystar Properties, the management company that owns the Elan City Lights apartment complex, determined the building is "totally unusable for residential purposes," said Jason Evans, a spokesman for the fire department.

In a Facebook post, Bradley Wiggins, the apartment complex manager, told residents that staffers would be available to help them find new homes. The management company is also extending hotel reservations and food per diem allowances for displaced residents.

The apartment building, located at Live Oak Street and N. Good-Latimer Expressway, was damaged shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday when strong winds tipped a crane at a nearby construction site into the building. One woman, Kiersten Symone Smith, 29, died of injuries suffered in the crash.

Another five people were taken to the hospital. One was treated for a minor injury and quickly released. A second was discharged from the hospital Sunday night. Two residents, a 35-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman, were listed in good condition Tuesday at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center, Evans said. A third patient, a 23-year-old man, was in serious condition at Parkland Hospital, he said.

On Monday, the apartment complex began letting residents back into their apartments, with police and firefighter escorts, to collect some of their things before leaving again.