Sen. Ted Cruz Reportedly Got the Cops Called on Himself Following Argument at Montana Airport

In a viral clip posted to Reddit, a masked man who looks a helluvalot like Cruz appears to be arguing with two female staff members at Montana’s Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport. The video seems like it was taken from behind the counter and shows Cruz shaking his head emphatically during the heated exchange, although the audio is very poor in quality.
With black-rimmed glasses on, Cruz seems to be wearing his “Come and Take It” mask, which he also donned during President Joe Biden’s inauguration. Soon, the video cuts from Cruz interacting with the employees to him speaking with a law enforcement officer.
The Reddit user who posted the video, disleksiaRools, also wrote the caption: “Ted Cruz accosting airline employees today at BZN after missing his flight. Law enforcement had to be called when he wouldn't calm down.”
They went on to comment that Cruz pulled a “don’t you know who I am?” diva moment and “demanded to speak to a manager about a dozen times.”
Later, the Reddit user clarified some of their previous comments, saying the senator’s actions were maybe less “accosting” and more “just being an entitled prick.”
“[Cruz] did however make thinly veiled threats towards the employment of the people involved,” the Reddit poster continued. “Demanding their names and threatening to call corporate. Presumably to flex his political weight to punish the employees involved and/or receive special treatment.”
The Observer has reached out to Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport and Cruz’s Washington office for comment but had not heard back from either by publication time. However, Raw Story confirmed that the video was taken at Bozeman airport, also noting that Republican fundraisers are frequently thrown at Big Sky’s Yellowstone Club.
Later, the Daily Mail said it had confirmed with a Bozeman representative that Cruz had become irritated after missing his flight’s check-in window. Spring break crowds also restricted his rebooking options.
“Once travel options were explained to the passenger, he was rebooked and departed Bozeman later that evening,” Deputy Director Scott Humphrey said, according to that outlet. “Our [public safety officer] didn’t realize he was dealing with Sen. Cruz until after the fact.”
Of course, liberal Twitter had a field day with the video. Former MSNBC commentator Keith Olbermann on Sunday teased that it “must’ve been snowing” that day, in reference to the much-maligned trip-to-Cancun-while-Texas-froze controversy.
Occupy Democrats' executive director made his own version of the same joke, posting the video to Twitter along with the caption: “Ted Cruz is flipping out in a Montana airport, probably because he’s not in Cancun’s more spacious, warm airport.”
So @TedCruz was apparently so out-of-control abusive to airline staff at the airport in Bozeman, Montana, that law enforcement had to get involved.— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) March 20, 2022
It must've been snowing. Video here: https://t.co/PiivouySRJ pic.twitter.com/NCsf85Fbm6
Even though Cruz was masked up in the video, he’s pushed to do away with airport mandates for face coverings and vaccines. Earlier this month, he claimed that many airline employees are grateful for his efforts.
Ted Cruz is flipping out in a Montana airport, probably because he’s not in Cancun’s more spacious, warm airport. pic.twitter.com/mcqU368PaK— Grant Stern is boosted! (@grantstern) March 21, 2022
“Almost without exception, every time I’m on an airplane, either the captain or a flight attendant will come up to me, will hug me and say, ‘Thank you for fighting for us,’” Cruz said.
Doubtful those Montana airline employees thanked Cruz for fighting with them.