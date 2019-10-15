 


4
Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean raises his gun to shoot Atatiana Jefferson.
Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean raises his gun to shoot Atatiana Jefferson.
Fort Worth Police Department

Civil Rights Attorney: 'A Lot of Road to Cover' Before Atatiana Jefferson's Family Gets Justice

Silas Allen | October 15, 2019 | 10:57am
AA

While he called statements made by Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price and interim police Chief Ed Kraus "positive," the lawyer for the family of a woman shot and killed by a Fort Worth police officer said responsibility for the killing lies with the entire department, not just a single officer.

Atatiana Jefferson, 28, was shot and killed early Saturday morning at her home while playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew. Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean, who is white, shot Jefferson, who was black, during a welfare check. A neighbor had called the Fort Worth police's non-emergency line and requested the check after noticing that the front door to the house was ajar.

Dean resigned from the department Monday and was arrested Monday evening on murder charges. He was booked into the Tarrant County jail and released on $200,000 bail.

During a press conference Monday, both Price and Kraus characterized the shooting as inexcusable and pledged to work to rebuild the community's trust.

On Tuesday morning, civil rights attorney Lee Merritt said those statements were positive, but there is "a lot of road to cover" before Jefferson's family gets justice, which he defined as a murder conviction and an appropriate sentence.

Merritt also called for greater accountability for the department's leaders, not just Dean himself. He noted that there have been 10 cases in Fort Worth in the past six months in which officers have shot and killed a suspect.

"This one officer obviously did something terrible and tragic, but this was a breakdown from the top to the bottom," Merritt said.

Body cam footage from the shooting shows an officer standing in the backyard of the house. When Jefferson appears in a window, the officer shouts "Let me see your hands, put your hands up," then shoots through the window only seconds later. He never identifies himself as a police officer.

On Tuesday morning, Jefferson's brother, Adarius Carr, said he couldn't believe officers were trained to act in the way that Dean did. If Dean did follow his police training, Carr said, then the training should be changed.

 
Silas Allen has been the Dallas Observer's news editor since March 2019. Before coming to Dallas, he worked as a reporter and editor at the Oklahoman in Oklahoma City. He's a Missouri native and a graduate of the University of Missouri.

