Disgraced Former Baylor Football Coach Art Briles Lands New Gig

Art Briles, two years removed from being dumped by Baylor University amid dozens of sexual assault allegations against his players, has another job coaching football. Briles has been hired as head coach of Guelfi Firenze, a team in the Italian American Football League's first division, the team announced Thursday.

"We are thrilled that Coach Briles has accepted our offer and will be our head coach for the 2019 season. We are all excited about the opportunity of having a professional of his stature as our coach, and we can’t wait to welcome him on our Guelfi family starting from the offseason," Edoardo Cammi, Guelfi Firenze's general manager, said in a statement.

During his time at Baylor, Briles presided over a level of success previously unseen in Waco, leading the Bears to seven consecutive bowl games and helping quarterback Robert Griffin III win the school's first Heisman Trophy in 2011. He also oversaw a group of players who allegedly ran roughshod over Baylor's campus. So far, 10 lawsuits stemming from incidents allegedly occurring during Briles tenure have been filed against the school by a total of 22 women. Four of those lawsuits have been settled or dismissed.