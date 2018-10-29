O'Rourke Closes on Cruz in New Poll

A new poll from Quinnipiac University shows El Paso U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke closing in on incumbent U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz as the two candidates embark on their last full week of campaigning. Quinnipiac's previous poll two weeks ago showed O'Rourke trailing Cruz by 9 points, seemingly having lost his momentum after a series of polls in September showed him trailing in the low single digits.

"With a week to go, Texas U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz remains in front, with a slim lead over U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke. O'Rourke is within striking distance, but time is running out in a race that Democrats have hoped would deliver an upset victory that would be key to a Senate takeover," Peter A. Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll, said.