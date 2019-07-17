 


4
Former Dallas City Council member Carolyn Davis was killed in a car crash Monday night.EXPAND
Former Dallas City Council member Carolyn Davis was killed in a car crash Monday night.
Jim Schutze

Suspect Arrested in Former Council Member’s Death Had Car Interlock Device Removed Last Week

Stephen Young | July 17, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Dallas police confirmed Tuesday afternoon that they've arrested Jonathan Moore, 36, in connection with the wrong-way crash that killed former Dallas City Council member Carolyn Davis just before 8 p.m. Monday. Moore remains in the hospital, but police expect he will be charged with intoxication manslaughter for allegedly killing Davis and intoxication assault for injuries suffered by Davis' daughter, who was a passenger in the former council member's car.

Moore has a long history of drunk driving. According to Dallas County records, Moore has been arrested for DWI at least four times in the last 15 years. He has also been picked up for possession of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended license and theft charges.

On March 29, 2013, the date of his most recent conviction, Moore stopped in the westbound lanes of Finley Road in Irving, got out of his truck and began walking around. Police showed up to get Moore to stop blocking traffic and arrested him for DWI after he admitted to smoking three joints in the previous day.

He pleaded guilty and got five years of probation. 

As a condition of his probation, Moore was required to install an alcohol-detecting interlock device on his car, as well as having a transdermal alcohol monitor placed beneath his skin. With the monitors in place, he kept his nose clean for more than five years.

On July 10, Moore completed his probation. By court order, the interlock device was removed from his car and the alcohol monitor was removed from under his skin.

In Texas, intoxication manslaughter is a second-degree felony, punishable by two to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. 

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

