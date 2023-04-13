 Collin College in Plano Among Rash of 'Swatting' Incidents in Texas | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Crime

Collin College in Plano Among Rash of 'Swatting' Incidents in Texas

April 13, 2023 3:11PM

“Swatting” is a call made to an emergency response agency reporting a non-existent emergency.
“Swatting” is a call made to an emergency response agency reporting a non-existent emergency. Danny Fulgencio
On Thursday, a number of Texas colleges and universities, including two in North Texas, received calls reporting an on-campus active shooter, only to determine it was a hoax in each instance. Police have termed today’s hoax calls “swatting.”

Collin College on Spring Creek Parkway in Plano is one of the campuses where police were falsely notified of a mass shooting scenario. At 10:13 a.m. the Plano Police Department tweeted that there was a “possible active shooter” at the school and "officers are on the scene clearing the area.”

At 10:56 a.m. Collin College tweeted an update: “On Thursday, April 13, Collin College officials were made aware of a possible assailant at the Plano campus. The safety of our students, employees and visitors is paramount, and the Plano campus went into immediate lockdown. Upon investigation, it was determined to be a false report. An ‘all clear’ was issued and those remaining in the building were asked to evacuate. Classes and normal operation will begin at 1 p.m.”


“Swatting” is a call made to an emergency response agency reporting a non-existent emergency. The goal is to have law enforcement personnel dispatched.

No injuries have been reported from Collin College. Heather Bowdem, public information officer of the Plano Police Department, sent an email to media outlets with more details.

“Please be advised that we had a HOAX call come into our 9-1-1 center at approximately 9:45 am that a mass shooting had occurred at Collin College Plano campus,” she wrote.

As of 12:15 p.m. Thursday, six other Texas schools have reportedly been subjected to swatting. Texas Wesleyan University in Fort Worth, Baylor University in Waco, Texas A&M University in College Station, Galen College of Nursing in San Antonio, Del Mar College in Corpus Christi and Tyler Junior College have also each been given the “all clear” from their respective police departments following reports of shooters on their campuses.

According to multiple reports, authorities believe that the same caller is responsible for each of the hoax calls Thursday.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Kelly Dearmore is the News Editor for the Observer. His work has appeared in Texas Monthly, Success, Dallas Morning News and Cowboys & Indians, among other outlets. He lives in Carrollton with his wife, kids and angelic mother-in-law.

Trending News

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation