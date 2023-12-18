The Internet Has Fun After the Cowboys Get Humiliated by the Buffalo Bills

As it turns out, that sound was the MVP hopes of Cowboys QB Dak Prescott being flushed down the toilet. Prescott and the rest of the Cowboys players and coaches looked abysmally outmatched from the opening kickoff and were never competitive on their way to a 31-10 gutting in Western New York State.
Don’t believe me that the noise you heard was a giant flushing sound? It was documented on X by Dave Lane, co-host of the popular 1310 The Ticket afternoon drive program The Hardline. If we’ve learned anything this year, it’s that disinformation doesn’t spread on X now that Elon Musk is in charge, so this must be true. (Editor's Note: No one with a brain really thinks that about X these days, of course.)
there goes the MVP pic.twitter.com/UnolECalZu— dave lane (@oldwaver) December 17, 2023
Prescott entered the weekend as the Las Vegas betting favorite in the tight MVP race, with San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy a close second. After Purdy's impressive performance in his club’s dominant Week 15 win, one doesn’t need to search the web too hard to see that Purdy, the last pick in the 2022 draft, aka “Mr. Irrelevant,” is the clear front-runner for the prestigious award at this late point in the season.
But all not is lost, of course. The Cowboys' 2023 season has not yet been flushed away. Before the game in Buffalo even started on Sunday afternoon, the Cowboys had clinched their spot in the playoffs thanks to some results from earlier in the day. That makes three consecutive years the 'Boys will play in the postseason, and we’re happy about that. But we’re not happy about Sunday’s embarrassment, and neither are a lot of people online.
Check out some of the wildest, funniest, most hard-hitting social media reactions to the Cowboys loss against the Buffalo Bills.
Cowboys fans trying to explain how Dak is still the MVP after Sunday’s game pic.twitter.com/4NMsXqSfsk— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) December 18, 2023
Buffalo Bills packing up the Dallas Cowboys shit 💀pic.twitter.com/naim41vIiA— The Tape Don’t Lie📽️ (@eaglesfilmstudy) December 17, 2023
Figured I would check James Cook’s college stats to see last time he ran for 179 yards. But he never ran for more than 104 at Georgia. Anyone have his HS stats?— Tim Cowlishaw (@TimCowlishaw) December 17, 2023
#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/IEXAtzZDdc— [Official] P1Domo (@P1Domo) December 17, 2023
Tough week for the Cowboys who only had 7 days to prepare for the Bills.— Inglorious Dadster......cursed franchise fan. (@MattGrumbrecht) December 17, 2023
Bradshaw nailed it #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/R8p88PX77G— Shan Shariff (@1053SS) December 18, 2023
The Cowboys one week in 1st place pic.twitter.com/xaAIGhXaOI— Marlo Stanfield (@BooRxdley) December 17, 2023