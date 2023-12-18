 Dak MVP? After Dallas Cowboys Embarrassment by Buffalo Bills, Fans Doubt | Dallas Observer
The Internet Has Fun After the Cowboys Get Humiliated by the Buffalo Bills

No, the earth isn't falling, and the Dallas Cowboys' season isn't over. But there was still plenty to gripe about when it came to Sunday's loss in Buffalo.
December 18, 2023
Dak Prescott's chances to be named MVP take a dive after an embarrassing loss in Buffalo.
Dak Prescott's chances to be named MVP take a dive after an embarrassing loss in Buffalo. Timothy T. Ludwig/Getty Images
If you were watching the Dallas Cowboys take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon, you might’ve been disturbed by an abrupt noise from far off. It could’ve been anything, you thought. Maybe raccoons knocked over trash cans in the alley, maybe it was a jet engine from a plane flying too close. Whatever it was, it was quick and over with, so you went back to watching a very depressing NFL contest.

As it turns out, that sound was the MVP hopes of Cowboys QB Dak Prescott being flushed down the toilet. Prescott and the rest of the Cowboys players and coaches looked abysmally outmatched from the opening kickoff and were never competitive on their way to a 31-10 gutting in Western New York State.

Don’t believe me that the noise you heard was a giant flushing sound? It was documented on X by Dave Lane, co-host of the popular 1310 The Ticket afternoon drive program The Hardline. If we’ve learned anything this year, it’s that disinformation doesn’t spread on X now that Elon Musk is in charge, so this must be true. (Editor's Note: No one with a brain really thinks that about X these days, of course.)


Prescott entered the weekend as the Las Vegas betting favorite in the tight MVP race, with San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy a close second. After Purdy's impressive performance in his club’s dominant Week 15 win, one doesn’t need to search the web too hard to see that Purdy, the last pick in the 2022 draft, aka “Mr. Irrelevant,” is the clear front-runner for the prestigious award at this late point in the season.

But all not is lost, of course. The Cowboys' 2023 season has not yet been flushed away. Before the game in Buffalo even started on Sunday afternoon, the Cowboys had clinched their spot in the playoffs thanks to some results from earlier in the day. That makes three consecutive years the 'Boys will play in the postseason, and we’re happy about that. But we’re not happy about Sunday’s embarrassment, and neither are a lot of people online.

Check out some of the wildest, funniest, most hard-hitting social media reactions to the Cowboys loss against the Buffalo Bills.
Kelly Dearmore is the News Editor for the Observer. His work has appeared in Texas Monthly, Success, Dallas Morning News and Cowboys & Indians, among other outlets. He lives in Carrollton with his wife, kids and angelic mother-in-law.

