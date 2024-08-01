 Dallas Cat Ladies Are Perfectly Happy, JD Vance, Thank You Very Much | Dallas Observer
Dallas Cat Ladies Respond to JD Vance’s Comments Against Feline-Loving Females

JD Vance says childless cat ladies are "miserable," so we thought we'd ask some.
August 1, 2024
Dallas cat rescuers want to know: what's so wrong with being a cat lady?
Dallas cat rescuers want to know: what's so wrong with being a cat lady?
JD Vance hasn’t had the smoothest entrance onto the national political stage thanks, in large part, to rumors that he has had carnal relations with a couch — and also because of the resurfacing of an old interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. 


"[The country is being run by] a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made," vice presidential nominee Vance said in 2021. “So they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too. … It’s just a basic fact.”


The inflammatory comments, made while Vance was mid-campaign for a Senate seat in Ohio, have received a burst of recent attention. In the interview, Vance called out current Vice President Kamala Harris — along with prominent Democrats Pete Buttigieg and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — for being childless. 


“How does it make any sense that we've turned our country over to people who don't really have a direct stake in it?" Vance asked. 


What also caught our attention was a tweet, also from 2021, din which Vance once again turned to the phrase “weird cat lady” as an insult. Clearly, this beef goes past Vance simply being a dog person.


But what’s so wrong with being a cat lady?


“I think the stereotype is the raggedy looking lady with the long stringy gray hair that walks around in a cardigan year-round, covered with fur and looks disheveled and rumbled. Maybe that's what he's going for,” Leigh Sessler, founder of the Dallas Cat Lady rescue, told the Observer. “But in reality, I think we provide a very valuable service to the community.”


Sessler said her rescue, which runs thanks to the help of primarily female volunteers, helps cat owners pay for food and veterinary services, takes part in trap-neuter-return programs and helps educate the public about adoption and fostering efforts. And, she adds, most of the volunteers she works with do have children. 


“I thought it was hilarious, but on the other hand, it just shows general contempt for a specific type of female out there and it shows this general contempt, I think, for people that aren't like you. And that's an important thing to realize,” Sessler said. “Dismissing people as basically lunatics just because they aren’t like you, I think, was a pretty silly statement to make.”


Vance has since defended his comment, saying it was "obviously... sarcastic.” He maintains the comments were meant to critique anti-family and anti-children policies within the Democratic Party, and are now being taken out of context. 


Debbie McClendon, a member of DFW’s Buddies Place Cat Rescue, is a Republican who is a “childless cat lady, by choice.” She agrees that Vance’s comments are being taken out of context and are a “small sentence within the larger speech.” 


“I’m a proud childless cat lady and that remark did not offend me in the least,” McClendon told the Observer. “I care more about what any candidate from either side says to the American people concerning the economy and the border, two things I care about and am very worried about.” 


In a country that appears to be more politically divided than ever, perhaps cats can be where we find some common ground, even if that wasn't Vance's intention. Sarah Carrasco and Lisa Dennis of Cats in the Cliff rescue do not share political ideologies, but said they both "do not identify" with Vance's disparaging comments, and will continue working to help the "lives of those who don’t have a voice to speak."

"I don’t have kids, but I’m certainly not miserable. I love what I do and I feel that what we do actually spreads kindness and compassion, not misery. If people like us were actually running the country like he said, there would be far more understanding and love," Carrasco told the Observer. "We still love each other as friends and put everything aside to help these animals. Rescuers are rescuers, no matter what."

Finally, we asked Jordan Maddox, our resident childless cat lady and social media editor for the Observer, to see where she stands on Vance's interview.

Maddox penned nearly 400 words on the "ignorance" of Vance's statement, pointing out her personal fulfillment as a childless cat lady with a successful career, the rising costs of childcare that make motherhood unsustainable for many women and the threats of school shootings and social media facilitation of child abuse. But we think she summed it up best here:

"Vance targeting 'childless cat ladies' seems like some sort of a projection," Maddox said. "Maybe a childless cat lady broke his heart, who knows?"
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Emma Ruby is a staff writer at the Dallas Observer where she covers local news. Before joining the Observer in April 2024, Emma was the editor of the Oak Cliff Advocate. She was the news editor of Loyola University's student newspaper, The Maroon, and interned with the Dallas Morning News and WVUE-TV in New Orleans while in college. Emma also worked as a media coordinator for Tulane University Athletics, and interviewed Coach K after Duke's 2022 Final Four loss.
Contact: Emma Ruby
