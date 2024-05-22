 Dallas Circle K Gas Stations To Offer Fuel Discount Thursday | Dallas Observer
Dallas Circle K To Offer Fuel Discount on Thursday. Here's When To Roll Up.

Circle K Fuel Day is on Thursday, May 23. During a three-hour window, folks could save up to 40 cents per gallon off gas.
May 22, 2024
A discount at the pump is a nice way to kick off the holiday weekend, right?
Erik McLean/Unsplash

Many people are sure to be planning a little travel for the extended holiday weekend and a new gas promotion could save folks some cold hard cash.

On Thursday, ahead of Memorial Day weekend, drivers in Dallas and across North Texas will have a chance to save some cash on gas during Circle K Fuel Day. As part of the promotion, the company recently announced that it will offer discounts up to 40 cents per gallon off gas on Thursday, May 23, between 4 p.m.  and 7 p.m.

As of Wednesday, the average U.S. gas price is $3.61 per gallon. In Texas, the average per gallon price is $3.18 and a bit higher in Dallas County ($3.34), according to AAA data.

Find your closest Circle K gas station location using this map.
