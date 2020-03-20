Dallas Police Department Officer Tests Positive for Coronavirus

There are going to be a lot of notices like this over the coming days. The first of whatever group to be infected with the scourge of 2020, COVID-19. One of Thursday's firsts is a Dallas Police Department officer.

According to the department, an officer working out of the Northeast Patrol Division tested positive for the novel coronavirus Thursday. The officer is isolated and doing well, according to the department.

Three of the officer's co-workers are being quarantined as a precaution, the department said. A contractor is sanitizing the Northeast Patrol Division headquarters.

DPD has issued more than 3,000 bottles of hand sanitizer and 6,000 boxes of gloves, according to the department. Still, the department acknowledges it isn't enough to fully contain the virus.

"We know that some of our officers will contract the virus. DPD is prepared to address the issue with sound medical advice from our experts as well as a contingency plan to maintain operations to keep the community safe," the department said Thursday.

The police department is taking the following steps to promote social distancing: