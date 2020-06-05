 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Dallas County coronavirus cases continued an upward trend Friday.EXPAND
Dallas County coronavirus cases continued an upward trend Friday.
Wiki Commons

Dallas Sets Third Record for Positive COVID-19 Cases This Week

Stephen Young | June 5, 2020 | 4:40pm
AA

For the third time this week, Dallas County reported a record number of positive tests for COVID-19 Friday. According to Dallas County Health and Human Services, 298 more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus Thursday. Ten more Dallas County residents have died from the disease.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dallas County has reported 11,541 cases of the coronavirus, and 260 county residents have died from the virus.

The 10 Dallas County residents whose deaths were reported Friday ranged in age from their 20s to their 100s, according to the county. Six lived in long-term care facilities.

Related Stories

According to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, hospitalizations and ICU admissions in the county have remained flat for the time being. Dallas County's hospitals, the judge said, continue to care for about 300 COVID-19 patients during any given day. Over the last 24 hours, 21% of emergency room visitors in Dallas County exhibited symptoms of COVID-19.

As he has throughout the week, Jenkins encouraged those seeking to protest police violence to do so via social media rather than going to a protest, if they can. Those who do choose to protest over multiple days, Jenkins said, should seek out a coronavirus test if they are able to do so.

"I cannot stress to you how important it is for everyone to know their status who are attending large gatherings so that they can protect themselves, those around them, their families and our community," Jenkins said.

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.