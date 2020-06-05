Dallas Sets Third Record for Positive COVID-19 Cases This Week

For the third time this week, Dallas County reported a record number of positive tests for COVID-19 Friday. According to Dallas County Health and Human Services, 298 more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus Thursday. Ten more Dallas County residents have died from the disease.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dallas County has reported 11,541 cases of the coronavirus, and 260 county residents have died from the virus.

The 10 Dallas County residents whose deaths were reported Friday ranged in age from their 20s to their 100s, according to the county. Six lived in long-term care facilities.

According to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, hospitalizations and ICU admissions in the county have remained flat for the time being. Dallas County's hospitals, the judge said, continue to care for about 300 COVID-19 patients during any given day. Over the last 24 hours, 21% of emergency room visitors in Dallas County exhibited symptoms of COVID-19.

As he has throughout the week, Jenkins encouraged those seeking to protest police violence to do so via social media rather than going to a protest, if they can. Those who do choose to protest over multiple days, Jenkins said, should seek out a coronavirus test if they are able to do so.

"I cannot stress to you how important it is for everyone to know their status who are attending large gatherings so that they can protect themselves, those around them, their families and our community," Jenkins said.