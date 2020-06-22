 
Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

Dallas County's coronavirus numbers continued to rise Monday.EXPAND
Dallas County's coronavirus numbers continued to rise Monday.
Dallas County Reports 454 New Cases of Coronavirus, 3 Deaths

Silas Allen | June 22, 2020 | 2:29pm
Dallas County's coronavirus numbers continued their upward trend Monday, as county health officials announced 454 new cases of COVID-19.

That total represents a 10% increase over the county's previous single-day record, which the county set Wednesday.

The county also announced three more deaths from the novel coronavirus: a Dallas man in his 30s who was found dead at home, a Dallas man in his 40s and an Irving man in his 60s, both of whom had been hospitalized.

In a statement released Monday afternoon, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said that, though some of the uptick in new cases could be from increased testing, the county's increased hospitalization rate is a sign of a bona fide wave of infections. The county has seen a 54% increase in hospitalizations since June 1.

"As I've said before, think of hospitalizations like the tip of the iceberg you see above water and know that for that tip to grow by 54% since the beginning of the month, the iceberg below it must have grown exponentially," Jenkins said.

Jenkins reminded residents of the county's new mask order, which requires businesses in the county to require customers ages 10 and older and staff to wear masks while on the premises. Jenkins urged county residents to wear masks when venturing out, to stay home when possible and practice good hygiene.

 
Silas Allen has been the Dallas Observer's news editor since March 2019. Before coming to Dallas, he worked as a reporter and editor at the Oklahoman in Oklahoma City. He's a Missouri native and a graduate of the University of Missouri.

