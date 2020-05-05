Dallas County's Coronavirus Count Continues Upward

Dallas County officials confirmed 253 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, as well as seven deaths.

The number of confirmed new cases of COVID-19 in Dallas County continued its upward march Tuesday, as county officials announced yet another record-breaking total.

County officials Tuesday confirmed 253 new cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus and seven new coronavirus-related deaths.

Tuesday's new case total tops the county's previous record of 237 new cases in a single day, set Monday. Tuesday's numbers bring the county to 4,623 cases and 121 deaths.

County officials have said that uptick has come despite no substantial increase in testing capacity. However, the county has begun testing front-line workers like grocery store employees before they present symptoms.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said it's important that residents maintain social distancing practices even as the state continues to reopen.

"Today, we have a new record high number of cases as we have every day this week," Jenkins said. "We’ve also had seven more deaths. It’s so important that we all continue to follow science and avoid unnecessary groups, maintain 6 feet distance and wear your face coverings on public transportation and at businesses."

Statewide, there are 33,369 reported cases of COVID-19, according to Texas Health and Human Services. An estimated 16,791 patients in Texas have recovered from the disease, and 906 have died.