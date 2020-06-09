 
Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Dallas County coronavirus cases continued an upward trend Tuesday.EXPAND
Dallas County coronavirus cases continued an upward trend Tuesday.
Wiki Commons

Dallas County Reports 298 COVID-19 Cases, Tying Single-Day Record

Silas Allen | June 9, 2020 | 2:10pm
AA

Dallas County reported 298 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, tying a single-day record the county set Friday.

County Judge Clay Jenkins said the recent uptick in cases is likely related to increased testing capacity, and that those numbers would likely continue to ramp up over the coming days.

Jenkins also noted that the number of hospitalizations, emergency room visits and intensive care unit admissions for COVID-19 has remained flat.

"All this means you should continue to avoid crowds, maintain 6-foot distancing, wear a cloth face covering to protect yourself and those around you when on public transportation or at a business, and use good hand hygiene," Jenkins said.

The county also reported seven new coronavirus-related deaths, ranging in age from a Mesquite woman in her 30s to a Seagoville woman in her 80s.

Friday's record was the third single-day record the county set last week. That record topped a previous record of 285 new cases, set on Thursday, which itself topped a record of 257 cases, which the county reported on June 2.

Testing is available from 2-5 p.m. Wednesday at the American Airlines Center for anyone who was involved in a protest five or more days ago.

"I urge everyone to take part," Jenkins said. "Your information is not shared with law enforcement, nor does a test count against the public charge rule."

 
Silas Allen has been the Dallas Observer's news editor since March 2019. Before coming to Dallas, he worked as a reporter and editor at the Oklahoman in Oklahoma City. He's a Missouri native and a graduate of the University of Missouri.

