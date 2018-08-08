First Dallas Resident Dies of West Nile Virus In 2018

A Northwest Dallas resident is the first person to die from West Nile Virus in Dallas County in 2018, Dallas County Health and Human Services said Tuesday. The patient lived in the 75229 ZIP code area north of Love Field Airport. DCHHS did not disclose any additional details in order to protect the person's privacy.

So far in 2018, DCHHS has reported three West Nile virus infections. West Nile is most frequently spread through mosquito bites. In North America, that means that mosquito season — extending from the late spring through the fall — is West Nile season. Only about 20 percent of those who come in contact with West Nile virus exhibit any symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The most common symptoms of the virus are fever, headaches or physical weakness. In a small number of cases, especially among those with pre-existing medical risk factors, West Nile can be life threatening.

So far this mosquito season, about four dozen mosquito traps — in Addison, Balch Springs, Coppell, Dallas, DeSoto, Garland, Highland Park, Irving, Mesquite, Richardson, Rowlett and University Park — have captured mosquitoes with the virus, according to DCHHS.