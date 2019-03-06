Dallas Voters Get a Boost From the County

Voting looks like it's going to be getting a little easier in Dallas County.

Tuesday afternoon, the Commissioners Court voted to switch the county from its present Election Day system, which requires voters to show up to their home precincts to cast ballots, to one that allows Dallas County residents to vote at any polling place in the county.

Commissioners approved the move, which will require the county to jump through several administrative hoops, by a 4-1 vote. J.J. Koch, Dallas' lone Republican county official, voted against the plan, which county staff believe will streamline the voting process, potentially increase voter turnout and decrease the number of voters who end up casting provisional ballots that don't count when they show up to the wrong precinct polling place.