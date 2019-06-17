Suspect Dead After Brief Shootout at Federal Courthouse in Downtown Dallas

Update 11:45 a.m. — Just before noon Monday, the FBI identified the suspected shooter as Brian Isaack Clyde, 22. Clyde died from his injuries after being taken to the hospital, federal authorities said. According to Dallas Police Department Major Max Geron, the department's bomb squad detonated a suspicious device inside the suspect's vehicle at about 11:40 a.m..

A suspect remained in custody at a local hospital after a brief shootout with federal officers downtown Monday morning as the Dallas Police Department bomb squad checked his car for explosives. According to DPD, no one was injured in the incident besides the suspected shooter.

Video tweeted by a KDFW assignment editor shows a man dressed in tactical gear running near the Earle Cabell Federal Building and Courthouse with what appears to be a rifle in his hands.

BREAKING: Video shows suspect after shots fired near federal building in downtown Dallas. @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/Wz1wymGJVM — Gillian Hughes (@GillianNHughes) June 17, 2019

Tom Fox, a photographer for The Dallas Morning News was already downtown when the shooting started. He captured a photo of the suspected shooter after he was captured by law enforcement officers. According to Fox, the front glass windows of the courthouse were shot out, but it isn't clear if they were broken by the shooter or federal law enforcement.