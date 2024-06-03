The 'True Greatness' of Larry Allen Is Remembered by Fans, Writers and Players

Over the course of 14 NFL seasons, all but his final one in 2007 with the Cowboys, Allen was a dominant force known for his freakish athleticism and fierce quarterback protection. He was a member of the Cowboys’ Super Bowl champion team in 1996 and was named first-team All-Pro an astounding 11 times before entering the NFL Hall of Fame in 2013.
“His versatility and dependability were also signature parts of his career,” the statement, posted to X, read. “Through that, he continued to serve as inspiration for many other players, defining what it meant to be a great teammate, competitor and winner.”
With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Cowboys Legend Larry Allen 💙 pic.twitter.com/l351PCkqdG— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) June 3, 2024
Bob Sturm, co-host of The Hardline on 1310 The Ticket, has covered the Cowboys closely since Allen's late-'90s heyday. For him, there was never much question as to just how special of a talent Allen was.
"You only know one's true greatness when his colleagues and competitors marvel," Sturm told the Observer on Monday via text message. "He was one of those who the players who played against him never tired of praising him and were careful not to anger him. While it impossible to prove such a claim, it is quite reasonable, based on the evidence, to suggest he very well could be the single greatest offensive lineman to ever play football."
Although he had been retired for more than a decade, Allen is still well-regarded for his size, strength and highlight reel-worthy plays on the gridiron. As word spread around social media on Monday, journalists and other players took a moment to remember what made Allen such a legendary presence for the last Cowboys team to win a Super Bowl.
Larry Allen was one of the most incredible athletes the NFL has ever seen— Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 3, 2024
Maybe the most dominant run blocker ever, but legitimately insane speed too
Here he was making a chase down tackle out of nowhere pic.twitter.com/vTSPLXrlrm
A great example of the type of player Larry Allen was for the Cowboys. This is from Dallas’ Super Bowl win over Pittsburgh in Jan. 1996. Allen setting the tone early with an incredible block on Steelers All-Pro LB Greg Lloyd— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) June 3, 2024
pic.twitter.com/Qr6pV41I2c
Just heard the horrible news about one of the greatest players that’s ever played our game,Larry Allen, RIP gladiator. Prayers for his family🙏🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/MaBGFo8E3X— tony casillas (@tccasillas) June 3, 2024
John Madden gushing about a Larry Allen pancake block. The soundtrack of ’90s #Cowboys football on @NFLonFOX, even if you were rooting for the pancakee. RIP Larry Allen. pic.twitter.com/ibmZxzEl9x— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 3, 2024
Here’s All-Pro DE Justin Tuck explaining to @bomani_jones & @LeBatardShow that Larry Allen would bellow like a train whistle to announce to defenders where the run was going. And they couldn’t do anything about it, anyway. pic.twitter.com/yiL0rFvvih— David Helman (@davidhelman_) June 3, 2024