The 'True Greatness' of Larry Allen Is Remembered by Fans, Writers and Players

The dominant offensive lineman won a Super Bowl in Dallas and hordes of admirers before being inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2013.
June 3, 2024
Former Dallas Cowboys lineman Larry Allen talks with Mackenzy Bernadeau #73 of the Dallas Cowboys before a game at AT&T Stadium.
Former Dallas Cowboys lineman Larry Allen talks with Mackenzy Bernadeau #73 of the Dallas Cowboys before a game at AT&T Stadium. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Larry Allen, the Hall of Fame offensive lineman for the Dallas Cowboys, has died at the age of 52, according to a statement released by the team on Monday. According to the statement, Allen was on vacation in Mexico with his wife and two children when he died suddenly.

Over the course of 14 NFL seasons, all but his final one in 2007 with the Cowboys, Allen was a dominant force known for his freakish athleticism and fierce quarterback protection. He was a member of the Cowboys’ Super Bowl champion team in 1996 and was named first-team All-Pro an astounding 11 times before entering the NFL Hall of Fame in 2013.

“His versatility and dependability were also signature parts of his career,” the statement, posted to X, read. “Through that, he continued to serve as inspiration for many other players, defining what it meant to be a great teammate, competitor and winner.”


Bob Sturm, co-host of The Hardline on 1310 The Ticket, has covered the Cowboys closely since Allen's late-'90s heyday. For him, there was never much question as to just how special of a talent Allen was.

"You only know one's true greatness when his colleagues and competitors marvel," Sturm told the Observer on Monday via text message. "He was one of those who the players who played against him never tired of praising him and were careful not to anger him. While it impossible to prove such a claim, it is quite reasonable, based on the evidence, to suggest he very well could be the single greatest offensive lineman to ever play football."

Although he had been retired for more than a decade, Allen is still well-regarded for his size, strength and highlight reel-worthy plays on the gridiron. As word spread around social media on Monday, journalists and other players took a moment to remember what made Allen such a legendary presence for the last Cowboys team to win a Super Bowl.


