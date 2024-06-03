The 'True Greatness' of Larry Allen Is Remembered by Fans, Writers and Players

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Cowboys Legend Larry Allen 💙 pic.twitter.com/l351PCkqdG — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) June 3, 2024

Larry Allen was one of the most incredible athletes the NFL has ever seen



Maybe the most dominant run blocker ever, but legitimately insane speed too



Here he was making a chase down tackle out of nowhere pic.twitter.com/vTSPLXrlrm — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 3, 2024

A great example of the type of player Larry Allen was for the Cowboys. This is from Dallas’ Super Bowl win over Pittsburgh in Jan. 1996. Allen setting the tone early with an incredible block on Steelers All-Pro LB Greg Lloyd

pic.twitter.com/Qr6pV41I2c — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) June 3, 2024

Just heard the horrible news about one of the greatest players that’s ever played our game,Larry Allen, RIP gladiator. Prayers for his family🙏🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/MaBGFo8E3X — tony casillas (@tccasillas) June 3, 2024

John Madden gushing about a Larry Allen pancake block. The soundtrack of ’90s #Cowboys football on @NFLonFOX, even if you were rooting for the pancakee. RIP Larry Allen. pic.twitter.com/ibmZxzEl9x — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 3, 2024

Here’s All-Pro DE Justin Tuck explaining to @bomani_jones & @LeBatardShow that Larry Allen would bellow like a train whistle to announce to defenders where the run was going. And they couldn’t do anything about it, anyway. pic.twitter.com/yiL0rFvvih — David Helman (@davidhelman_) June 3, 2024