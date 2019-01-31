Jason Villalba Goes Scorched Earth After Griggs Donation Revelation

D Magazine's Tim Rogers got the scoop Wednesday afternoon. Three Dallas City Council members — mayoral candidate Scott Griggs, Philip Kingston and Omar Narvaez — received thousands in campaign donations from attorney James Stanton III's four children, who are ages 5-11, according to the Morning News. The donations don't violate any state or federal laws, but they could easily be seen as intended to get around Dallas' own campaign finance rules, which limit individual donations to council members to $1,000, require that contributions must be made by the person who owns the property or cash being donated and prohibits anyone making a donation on behalf of another person.

Stanton is a former district judge — he ran as a Republican — and previously represented Kingston during his spat with the Dallas Police and Fire Pension Board over comments he made to the media while serving on the board.

We'll leave it to you to assess the financial sense and politics of the Stanton kids, but at least one of Griggs' competitors for the mayor's seat believes this should be the end of the road for the Oak Cliff candidate when it comes to his public life.

“The disgusting betrayal of public trust discovered today by the media regarding Scott Griggs’ abhorrent practice of using children to shelter his campaign finance violations disqualifies him from public service," Villalba said. "He owes it to the good men and women of Dallas to immediately withdraw from the mayor’s race, apologize to the citizens of Dallas for his immoral indiscretions and completely withdraw from public service."

Former Republican state Rep. Jason Villalba is running for Dallas mayor. BritAE, via Wikipedia

Villalba said that the donations are symptomatic of everything that's wrong with Dallas City Hall.

"Scott Griggs represents everything that is wrong with the current crony corruption regime that has infiltrated Dallas City Hall for far too long. It is time ‘for a new kind of mayor’ – one that respects the law, doesn’t line his pockets at the expense of innocent children, and one who cares more about Dallas than the almighty dollar,” the former Republican state representative said.

The campaign for attorney Regina Montoya, who is also running for mayor, didn't offer an official statement about the donations but said it hopes "all public officials understand they work for the city, and constituents deserve accountability and transparency."

Thursday afternoon, Narvaez, who is running for re-election against former council member Monica Alonzo in District 6, told the Observer he was returning his donations from the Stanton children.

EXPAND Dallas City Council member and mayoral candidate Scott Griggs. Mark Graham

"I represent the Stantons in District 6, and I know his children. I will continue to support their enthusiasm for politics and accept their efforts as volunteers for my campaign. I have decided the return the contributions even though they are not illegal because I don't want to see these wonderful children used as a political football any longer," Narvaez said.

Griggs, Kingston, and Stanton did not respond to requests to comment on the record about the donations.