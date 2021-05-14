 
Dallas Observer Offering a Paid News-Writing Fellowship

Patrick Williams | May 14, 2021 | 4:00am
Aspiring news reporter, let the Dallas Observer help you onto the path of becoming an enemy of the people. (Cool hats optional but welcomed.)EXPAND
C.A.D.Schjelderup, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons
The Dallas Observer is offering a paid hard-news writing and reporting fellowship this summer.

Our fellowships offer an unparalleled opportunity for young writers who wish to pursue a career in local watchdog journalism. Observer fellowships are writing and reporting jobs. Our fellows don't compile listings, go for coffee or complete research for other writers. Instead, they work intensively with an experienced mentor to produce high-impact locally reported journalism. To learn more and see some of the stories previous fellows have written, visit Voice Media Group's fellowship page.

Our fellowships are six-month jobs that pay $650 per week, with benefits.

Serious candidates should email a cover letter, resume and writing/reporting samples to:

Andy Van De Voorde
Executive Associate Editor
Voice Media Group
andy.vandevoorde@voicemediagroup.com

Patrick Williams is editor-in-chief of the Dallas Observer.

