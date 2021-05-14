Dallas Observer Offering a Paid News-Writing Fellowship

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.
The Dallas Observer is offering a paid hard-news writing and reporting fellowship this summer.
Our fellowships offer an unparalleled opportunity for young writers who wish to pursue a career in local watchdog journalism. Observer fellowships are writing and reporting jobs. Our fellows don't compile listings, go for coffee or complete research for other writers. Instead, they work intensively with an experienced mentor to produce high-impact locally reported journalism. To learn more and see some of the stories previous fellows have written, visit Voice Media Group's fellowship page.
Our fellowships are six-month jobs that pay $650 per week, with benefits.
Serious candidates should email a cover letter, resume and writing/reporting samples to:
Andy Van De Voorde
Executive Associate Editor
Voice Media Group
andy.vandevoorde@voicemediagroup.com
Keep the Dallas Observer Free... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Dallas with no paywalls.